Annette Reuel (Dooley) Hoelscher, 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 30, 2022. She died in her home in Kirkland, Washington, surrounded by her husband, children, mother, sister, and dear friend.
Annette was born June 20, 1963, in Pomona, CA, to Robert Lee and Helen (Peirsol) Dooley. Helen later married Maurice Eugene Pruitt after Robert’s passing.
The youngest of three siblings, Annette had fond memories of her family childhood in Pomona. In 1972 the family moved to Bend, OR where Annette found her love of the outdoors – from running cross country, skiing, to working summers as a Girl Scout counselor at Camp Cleawox plus another summer at a Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) camp. In addition to her high school cross country and basketball team sports, she found other pursuits in music, playing saxophone in both the marching and jazz bands.
Annette loved the education process and graduated as co-valedictorian of Bend’s Mountain View High School in 1981. Her higher education journey took her to Southern Oregon State University and study abroad in Seville, Spain. Her first job she was hired to teach elementary students in Seabeck, WA. Annette had more curiosity for languages and returned to college at Western Washington University to study Spanish and to earn her Master’s in Education. This led to a year in Guadalajara, Mexico teaching English while refining her Spanish speaking ability in the community. Comfortably fluent, she excelled as a Spanish teacher for many years at Bellevue’s Interlake High School, where she also coached the girls’ cross-country team and chaperoned student trips to Spanish-speaking countries.
Annette was vibrant and loved the challenge to move and excel in living life. On one of those ventures, swing dancing, she met her husband, David Hoelscher! They have danced together for 22 years and have three loving children, Eric, Elena and Julie. Annette’s devotion to her children and family filled each day with fun activities, short-term mission trips and teaching opportunities. She brought her musical abilities to her children and all were involved in learning and sharing this gift of music with church, family and friends. A kind and loving person, Annette always went out of her way to connect with new people and develop ongoing relationships that she maintained over the years.
Annette had an enduring love for her Christian faith, participating in high school’s Young Life program and Campus Christian Fellowship in college. In her Kirkland church, she served in leadership, worship teams, the Awana children’s program, a women’s prison mission, a high school youth group that went on a short-term mission trip to Mexico and even led worship in Spanish at Bellevue’s Hosanna Church.
Though Annette had no contributing habits, she was diagnosed in 2013 with lung cancer. Through nine years of treatment, she always remained positive, active and joyously shared that she was sustained and saved by her faith in Jesus. The family greatly appreciates the love and support of the many friends and family who came to visit Annette in her final days, and for sending messages, cards, and flowers of support.
Annette is survived by her husband, David Charles Hoelscher, son, Eric Robert, and daughters Julie Lynn and Elena Catherine; mother, Helen Peirsol Pruitt (Bend, OR), sister Karen Lee Dooley (Eugene, OR), and brother John Robert Dooley (American Canyon, CA), and numerous loved aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Annette was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Dooley, and her stepfather, Maurice Eugene Pruitt.
A celebration of life service will be held February 26, 2023, 2:00 pm at Northshore Community Church, 10301 NE 145th St, Kirkland, WA 98034. A small, private, graveside burial ceremony was previously held in November at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park in Redmond, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to UNIDOS Nicaragua (unidosnicaragua.org), which partners with a Christian school in Los Cedros, Nicaragua, to provide excellence in education for children from every economic background.