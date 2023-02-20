Annette Reuel (Dooley) Hoelscher, 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 30, 2022. She died in her home in Kirkland, Washington, surrounded by her husband, children, mother, sister, and dear friend.

Annette was born June 20, 1963, in Pomona, CA, to Robert Lee and Helen (Peirsol) Dooley. Helen later married Maurice Eugene Pruitt after Robert’s passing.