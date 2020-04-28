Anne LaVerne Casper of Bend, OR
July 22, 1941 - April 22, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens
Services: Private Family services will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Central Oregon, 61170 SE 27th Street, Bend, OR 97702 or at www.hsco.org