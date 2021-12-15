12/29/1923 - 12/1/2021
Anna Pearson Alegria was an amazing, strong, loving, bright, witty, and sassy woman with a great sense of humor and a big smile. She passed away just short of her 98th birthday at an assisted living facility in Boise, Idaho.
Anna Lena Svendsen was born at her parents’ farm in Ballard near Solvang, California to Jacob and Alma Svendsen (Bedstefar and Gannymor to many grandkids). Jacob and Alma’s parents were Danish immigrants and early Danish settlers in the Solvang area. Alma’s brother-in-law, Benedict Nordentoft, was one of the founders of Solvang and Jacob helped build Atterdag College. Anna was proud of her Danish heritage but with a twinkle in her eye would say, “You can always tell a Dane, but you can’t tell them much!” She had fond memories of growing up on the farm in Ballard, including listening to her Bedstefar read "A Christmas Story" in Danish on Christmas Eve. One of her many gifts was a second language-an ability to speak and read Danish throughout her long life.
Anna graduated from Santa Ynez High School as Valedictorian and attended Business College in Santa Barbara, California. She met Harry “Swede” Pearson at 4H Summer Camp and they were married December 5, 1942. Swede was overseas with the United States Army during WWII, so Anna stayed with her parents in Ballard with her new baby, Linda. After the War, they lived in Corvallis, Oregon where Swede graduated from Oregon State College with a degree in Forestry. They lived in Veneta, Sisters, Prineville, and John Day Oregon where Swede pursued a career with the Oregon State Forestry Department. Anna worked as a dispatcher for the forestry department before pursuing a career in hospitals in both Prineville and John Day as a human resource and payroll administrator. Anna volunteered at the Methodist Church thrift shop in John Day and was a Docent at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang. Swede passed away in a traffic accident in Canyon City, Oregon in October 1986, just a few months short of their 44th anniversary.
Anna married Joe Alegria, a respected rancher in the Santa Ynez Valley, on October 12, 1996, and moved to his ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. Joe was a wonderful man who she knew in high school; Anna thought she and Joe were fortunate to have had very special first marriages and then to have a few more years sharing old age with someone they cared for and respected. Joe passed away in October 2011. Anna spent her later years in Canyon City and Bend, Oregon and Boise, Idaho.
Anna is survived by her four children, Linda Pearson Shaw of Bend, Oregon; Steve Pearson and Mark Pearson, both of Boise, Idaho; and Ron Pearson of Whites Creek, Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael, Erik, Jeremy, Joshua, and Dusti n Pearson, J. J. Shaw, Tiff any Hitesman, Cheyenne House, and Anna Bateman; her great-grandchildren: Demoand and Paris Boddie, Allie Shaw, Jakob and Ginevra Pearson, Atticus Hitesman, and Beau Blumenfeld; and her great-great granddaughter Serena Boddie.
Anna was preceded in death by her sister Victoria, her first husband Swede, and her second husband Joe.
Anna requested no funeral service but hoped everyone would “...remember my sense of humor."