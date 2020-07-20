Ann Harbert Eversen
October 11, 1940 - February 14, 2020
Ann Harbert Evensen passed from this world on Valentine’s Day, 2020. She died in Bend, Oregon. She was 79 years old.
Please join the family, virtually, for a joyful memorial on July 24, 2020, 1:00 PST at the Hand in Hand Productions website. The memorial will also be available for viewing after the event. handinhandproductions.net/ann-harbert-evensen-memorial/ A full obituary can be found at the Deschutes Memorial Chapel website, www.bendfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/ Ann-Harbert-Evensen?obId=11865521#/celebrationWall
Donations in Ann Evensen’s name may be made to: Deschutes Public Library Foundation; AAUW Legal Advocacy Fund through the Bend Oregon Branch; AAUW Educational Foundation through the Bend Oregon Branch; Oregon Health Sciences University School of Nursing Scholarship fund; St. Charles Medical Center Foundation; and Beaver Athletic Student Fund through BASF.