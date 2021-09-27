Anita Hope Brown Ertle
July 29, 1927 – August 17, 2021
Having recently enjoyed her 94th birthday, Anita passed away peacefully at home on the morning of August 17.
Anita was born on a ranch seven miles southeast of the small town of Joseph, Oregon. Her mother died of a congenital heart defect soon after her birth. For the first three years of her life, she, and her sister Dorothy (Dotty), and her brother Gerald (Jerry) were cared for by her maternal great-grandmother Mary Adams. Anita’s great-grandparents had emigrated to Wallowa County and homesteaded in 1876, thereby becoming some of the first settlers in the Wallowa Valley.
These were difficult times, but they became tougher when the Great Depression sett led in. Anita was usually with Jerry when they were dispersed from family to family and given to whomever had the means to care for them at the moment. Dotty usually stayed with their Auntie Norma, their mother’s only sister, who was a schoolteacher in Joseph.
Anita started school at age five; at a little one room schoolhouse a mile north of their ranch. The family they were living with at the time lived right across the street, from the school. Anita had spent the previous year sneaking across the road to peer in the window at her brother Jerry who started school at six. Jerry kept getting in trouble because of Anita and had to keep taking her home. It was decided that Anita would start school the following year at five. Anita spent most of her time that first year being carried around by the schoolteacher, while she was taking her nap. Her early admission to school led to her graduation from Joseph High School at age 16.
The town of Joseph played an important role in Anita’s life. She spent much of her time in town with her Aunt Norma once she turned 11 or 12. Her constant companions were Rita, Hank, Louise, and Helen; friends she kept for life. They loved Wallowa Lake, and enjoyed the surrounding area including, Prairie Creek, Hurricane Creek, the Imnaha River, Big and Little Sheep Creek, and the vast expanse of the Zumwalt Prairie.
Beginning at age 12, Anita followed Dorothy into the agricultural fields in Hermiston, Oregon during the summer where they made money working and harvesting all the crops. Anita was particularly proud of the fact that she could drive a pea truck by age 13 by sitting on a pillow so she could reach the pedals.
After high school graduation, Anita continued her education at Eastern Oregon College, where she majored in Education. She was the only student from Joseph in her graduation year to be granted a full-tuition scholarship to college. At that time, there were three career options for women: secretary, nursing, or teaching. Dorothy had become a secretary. That was out. Anita was not particularly empathetic; however, considered nursing because of WWII and felt she could contribute to the war effort that way. However, a requirement for nursing training was that you must be 18 years old. That left teaching. Her first college roommate was Marge Olson, who became a lifelong friend. At that time teachers were expected to teach everything, including PE and Art. Her most difficult subject was music. She was tone deaf, could not sing a lick, and the fact that she played an alto sax in high school had a lot more to do with the lack of available band students than it did with her musical talent. She convinced her college advisor to let her take Music Appreciation instead of any other music class. Her music professor was going to fail her as he said she must be able to sing to teach music. She pleaded to get by and displayed to him by playing the piano to students, that she could teach them to sing. He reluctantly gave her a passing grade. After three years, Anita graduated with a Teaching Certificate.
At the time of her graduation, teaching jobs around Oregon had considerably different pay scales. A fellow college classmate from Bend indicated that the teaching jobs in Bend were paying about 30% more than other teaching positions in Oregon. She didn’t have the money to travel for an interview but did receive a job offer after a telephone interview, an uncustomary and happy occurrence.
Anita moved to Bend, Oregon in August 1947. As she arrived, she looked at the Cascade Mountains, and thought it was the most beautiful place that she had ever seen. That was an astounding assessment, given the fact that she was raised in the “Little Switzerland” of Oregon.
In Bend, Anita moved into an apartment with a woman who had been recently divorced. That woman had a new boyfriend, and the boyfriend had a very good friend named Richard (Dick) Ertle. So, one night, when the boyfriend came over to see his girlfriend, he brought Dick with him, and Anita and Dick were together from then on for the next fift y-seven years.
Dick and Anita married on August 8, 1948, in the Presbyterian Church on Franklin Avenue and started married life in a little apartment on Newport Avenue. The apartment was not furnished, and it did not come with a refrigerator. They saved all fall, winter, and spring and were able to buy a refrigerator by June of 1949. It was their first big purchase together and it began a partnership and a financial strategy that they used throughout their marriage. Neither one ever made a commitment to a large ticket item without both being on board. The refrigerator still exists: It moved to E. Irving Ave. It moved to OB Riley Road, and in 2003 it moved to Murphy Road where it lives in the garage and was the beverage/beer fridge for many years.
Anita was the proud mother of four children, Susan, Alan, Regan, and Lynne. The kids’ friends always claimed that the Ertle children did well in school because their mother was a teacher. If those kids had only known that there could have been nothing further from the truth. Their dad might have helped them with math occasionally, but Anita patently refused to do, or help, with anyone’s homework. She absolutely expected her kids to pull their own weight, whatever it was that they were doing. She believed her kids were capable and she thought that her assistance would be a hindrance to their development in the long run. She often said that she was not going to take the credit for any of her children’s successes and on the other hand she was not going to take the blame for any of their mistakes. At least she was consistent.
Another thing that Anita expected of her children was to help with her animals and her small farm on OB Riley Road. Dick and Anita had purchased seven acres there in 1965 and Anita proceeded to fill the place up with cows, chickens, ducks, horses, and a large family garden. There were sprinklers to move, animals to feed and usually a cow to milk. Anita did not confine her love for animals to dogs and cats. She loved and appreciated all living things.
Anita was an educator inside and outside of the classroom. She scoured the Central Oregon landscape looking for remnants of the ancient people and early settlers. She looked through all the caves and found many ancient petroglyphs. Every Sunday was some sort of family adventure: fishing, picnicking, hunting, looking for arrowheads, (which was not prohibited at that time) etc. However, her spirit of adventure was somewhat hampered by her total lack of a sense of direction: Or maybe better said, her opposite sense of direction. Dick never let her go adventuring on her own, knowing if he did, he might never see her again. Her adventures were shared with friends and groups, one of her favorite trips was a hiking trip into the Grand Canyon, with a geology class.
In the classroom, she was innovative and successful. Jack Ensworth, one of Oregon’s few National Teachers of the Year, referred to Anita as the best primary teacher he ever knew. She pioneered the system of looping her first graders into her second graders. Anita would have the children for two formative years instead of one. Another teacher would do the same and while Anita taught second grade the other teacher would teach the incoming first graders and take those children for two years.
She refused to have the special needs children removed from her classroom unless absolutely necessary for something like speech therapy, believing that main-streaming special needs kids gave them a better chance of success. When she retired from the Bend School District, her final assignment was to write down her lesson plans for reading and math for the first two years of education in Bend. Those lesson plans were followed system-wide for several years after her retirement.
In retirement, Anita learned to play golf, which she absolutely loved. She included her grandchildren (Kira, Justin, Maija, Eric, and Adam) in her golf games and they often golfed around the farm with her. In addition to golf, Anita enjoyed traveling and she and Dick took many cruises and had many trips during those years. They sold the place on O.B. Riley Road and moved to Murphy Road in 2003. After Dick’s death in 2004, Anita enjoyed life in the new home they had chosen on Murphy Road. Her love of gardening never waned and the tomatoes now ripening on her deck are from seeds she cultivated this spring.
Anita’s legacy continues; she is survived by her four children, Susan, Alan, Regan, and Lynne, her five grandchildren, Kira, Justin Maija, Eric, and Adam, and her four great-grandchildren, Alanna, Evan, Marin and David. She was very fortunate that she had recently seen and visited with all her clan. They are fortunate in return if they received an ounce of her resilience, determination, optimism, and enjoyment of life.