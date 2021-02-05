Andy Schob
February 1, 2021
Andrew Michael Schob, 72, passed away on February 1, 2021 in Bend, Oregon.
Andy was born in Rockville Centre, New York, to Anthony George and Ann Cecilia Schob. As a teenager, Andy raced pigeons in New York with his brother, Tony. He watched cowboy movies as a child and was drawn to Native Americans and the West.
Andy moved to Oregon to be close to his treasured trees. He loved nothing more than to run through the forest. His spirit, like his mother's, was strengthened by trees. Andy's yard and houseplants are legendary; he knew when a new leaf unfurled or dropped to earth.
Laura's sister Deb once said, "Andy is soothing to many." He had a quick smile, an easy laugh, a smooth voice, and a gift for listening. To be in his company was comforting; you knew he'd express a loving curiosity and acceptance of you. People were drawn to his gift of individual attention; he saw the good in everyone he met.
The Andy and Laura team was together for 39 years. They loved RV-ing, supporting each other's athletics, and most of all, they loved talking - especially among the trees on their property.
Andy knew life was precious; each day, the plants needed tending, and nature and people held much beauty. His gift for listening made him a well-known counselor in Bend. Friends remember him as a talented, humble athlete with enviable cycling jerseys. Throughout his life, he loved cycling, running, camping, eat ng, football, fixing things, and his land.
Andy accepted his terminal cancer diagnosis with grace. He desired to walk gently in the face of deep sorrow. Friends and family, kind words, and visits filled his heart in his last months.
Andy leaves his beloved wife Laura, his brothers Tony and John Schob, and many loving in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Anthony George and Ann Cecilia, and his sister, Barbara.
In remembrance of Andy, please think of him with an act of kindness. Andy requested a thoughtful act in lieu of a service.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Brian Erickson for his forthright, heartfelt care, and St. Charles In House Hospice.
Andy will be missed by many.
Walk tall as the trees;
Live strong as the mountains,
Be gentle as the spring winds,
Keep the warmth of the summer sun in your heart,
And the Great Spirit will always be with you.
-Native American Proverb