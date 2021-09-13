Andrew Thomas Niebergall, Jr.
May 12, 1932 - August 17, 2021
On August 17, 2021, Tom joined his beloved wife Molly in Heaven. Tom was the only child to Andrew Thomas Niebergall, Sr. and Violet Veronica Kelsey of Bend, Oregon.
His happy childhood included his love of playing sports, especially football. Tom enjoyed hiking and camping in the Central Oregon mountains. He participated in the Boy Scouts, where he eventually earned the rank of Eagle Scout and three Palms. Tom graduated from Bend High School in 1950.
He attended Oregon State College (now OSU), where he majored in Business Administration. Demonstrating his leadership skills, Tom became Student Body Vice President, a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, and earned national honors before graduating in 1954. During his sophomore year, he met the love of his life, Molly O’Connor. Soon after graduation, Tom and Molly married and began their journey. This journey was a true love story of a devoted marriage which endured the next 66 years, before Molly preceded him in death in February this year.
They spent their first eight years together with Tom serving in the U.S. Air Force; throughout these years, they traveled 17,248 miles and moved 11 times! During this time, Bridget was born in Tampa, Florida, and two years later Tom was born in Fairbanks, Alaska. They then moved to Seattle, Washington where Tom completed his Master’s in Business at the University of Washington while flipping burgers during the night shift at Dicks Drive-In.
The growing family moved to Salem, Oregon and Tom enrolled at Willamette Law School, and Molly babysat during the day and worked nights filing at a local bank. Their third child, John, was born here. Upon completion of Tom’s law degree, they moved to Lake Oswego and built a home where they welcomed Pete, their youngest son. Here, Tom and Molly raised their children and lived for the next 55 years. Tom began his nearly-40-year legal career at Portland law firm King, Miller, Nash and Yerkey. Later, he worked in corporate law at Georgia-Pacific and at Nike, Inc. Remembered for his strong educational and teamwork skills, Tom’s attention to detail, integrity and expertise helped guide Nike in protecting its swoosh trademark.
Tom always demonstrated an unwavering devotion to family, a commitment to life-long friendships, as well as a caring and kind attitude toward others. In 1999, Tom retired, which freed up more time to spend with Molly, his children, and his grandchildren. As a lifelong learner and an avid reader, Tom was a passionate supporter of the OSU Valley Library. Tom’s many interests included model railroading, stamp collecting, gardening and being surrounded by his beloved family. Tom is survived by his children: Bridget Munson (Dave), Tom (Dolores), John (Renee), and Pete (Sonia). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Service and reception will be at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Lake Oswego on October 2, 2021, at 1 pm. We ask all who attend the service and reception to be vaccinated and wear a mask.
The service will be live streamed at OLLparish.com. Select button that says “Watch Livestream Mass” then select “Stream Spot” window.
On-line guest book at www.Tributes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom’s name to Oregon State University Valley Library, www.fororegonstate.org