Andrew Dennis Dutterer, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away tragically on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. Andrew was born September 15th, 1978 in Washington D.C. He spent his childhood in Wilmette, IL, graduating in 1997 from New Trier High School. He graduated from Middlebury College in 2001 with degrees in English and Art History, and a passion for fly fishing.
Andrew moved to Oregon after graduation, developing a meaningful and symbiotic relationship with the state’s natural wonders, especially the rivers.
In 2016, he received dual Master’s degrees in Environmental Studies and Community and Regional Planning from the University of Oregon.
While at the University of Oregon, he met Caitlin (Bradley) Dutterer whom he married in 2014. They welcomed their son Henry in 2018.
Andrew worked for the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board where he spearheaded restoration and conservation efforts on some of the state’s most majestic waterways.
He touched the lives of innumerable people across the country with his warmth, creativity, and penchant for making people smile. He was an incredible Dad who relished time spent with his family. His love for Henry was immeasurable and evident to all.
Andrew is survived by his wife Caitlin and son Henry (Salem, Oregon), parents Dennis and Judy Dutterer (Keswick, Virginia and Key West, Florida), sister Emily Klinger and her husband Nick and their children Charlie and Anna (Alexandria, Virginia).