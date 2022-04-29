April 5, 1942 - April 10, 2022
Andrea Lynn Northcote passed away peacefully in her home on April 10, 2022. Andrea was a beloved wife, mother, and sister. She was a beacon of light to all who knew her and was a huge addition to the Sunriver Community.
Andi (Andrea) was born Andrea Lynn Reichert on April 5, 1942 to Henry and Frieda Reichert. After attending Arcadia High School she went on to the University of Oregon where she majored in education. It was here she met Phil Northcote, her best friend and husband for 56 years. Andi and Phil settled in Orange County, Southern California. She worked as a first grade teacher before having their two children Kent and Kristin. In addition to being a full-time mom, Andi cared deeply about the health and welfare of children and their families. She devoted endless time and energy to organizing events that raised awareness and donations for children and family charities including Children’s Hospital of Orange County and the Assistance League of Santa Ana.
In 2003, Andi and Phil moved to Sunriver, Oregon where they were a welcome addition to the community. Andi continued her passion for helping children and families through her volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, Care and Share, and the Sunriver Christian Fellowship. A master at organizing events, Andi and her team turned a small Christmas craft bake sale, Visions of Sugar Plums, into a major annual fundraising event benefiting UPCAP and Habitat for Humanity.
Andi always lived her life to the fullest and she continued to do so despite her illness. Whether playing golf or tennis, traveling with her daughter Kristin or baking her signature chocolate chip cookies, Andi pursued her goals every day without compromise. She enjoyed watercolor and painting animals. One of her last acts was painting her granddog, Lola. She endlessly gave to those around her, loved her friends and family, deeply and unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all.
Andrea is survived by her husband Phil Northcote; son Kent Northcote; daughter Kristin Yurdin; and brother Myron Reichert. A memorial service celebrating Andrea’s life will be held at the Crosswater Clubhouse in Sunriver on May 25, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunriver Christian Fellowship (SCF) with “Andi’s Kitchen” written on the memo line. The church kitchen is being created to honor Andi for her years of leadership at their annual fundraiser, “Visions of Sugarplums”.
Sunriver Christian Fellowship
18160 Cottonwood Road, #266,
Sunriver, OR 97707