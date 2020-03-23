March 9, 1928 - March 11, 2020
Andre Paul Nebolon of Bend, Oregon, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020.
Andre was born to Joseph and Germaine (Couget) Nebolon in San Pedro, California on March 9, 1928. He grew up in San Pedro, served in the U.S. Navy, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Washington State University where he met his future wife, Margaret ( Jensen) Nebolon, and married shortly after graduating from WSU. They then moved to St. Louis where he attended dental school and graduated with honors. He started his dental practice in Lomita, California and practiced dentistry for over 30 years. Upon retirement they moved to Bend, Oregon in 1996.
Andre was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking and snow skiing with his family and golfing in his retirement years. He enjoyed working around the house on projects from remodeling to building barns and landscaping.
Andre is survived by his two daughters, Denise Nebolon of Gilroy, California, and Theresa Freihoefer of Bend, Oregon; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, beloved wife, Margaret Nebolon, and his son, Paul Nebolon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to veteran or animal causes