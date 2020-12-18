Alyce Myriam Smyth passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 12, 2020. Born
April 12 1931 in Hayward, California, she was the daughter of Frances and Carl Swensson. After graduation from Hayward High School, she married Ronald Smyth and they raised four children, Richard Henry, Thomas Andrew, David James and Wendy Johanna. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy JoHanna Smyth, son, Thomas Andrew Smyth and daughter-in-law Janice Smyth. She was the proud grandmother of Andrew, Kathryn, Caitlin and four great-grandchildren.
In 1989 Alyce moved from Dublin, CA to Bend, OR where she retired with her husband of 61 years. While she enjoyed this 2nd chapter of life; she had two “homes away from home” and created unforgettable memories at each. Many summers were spent in the vacation hamlet of Rio Nido on the Russian River. The family would spend the entire summer at “the Cabin”. Her other favorite place to migrate was Puerto Vallarta, MX where she was equally at home with the other far-flung “snow birds” as well as the local beach vendors. Alyce had a lust for life and always had a good story or racy joke to tell.
A celebration of Alyce’s life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Charles 2Hospice, Bend or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Autumn Funerals of Bend.