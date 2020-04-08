Alvin “Al” Lawrence Jesse of Bend, OR
April 27, 1941 - April 3, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Jesse family. Please visit our website, www. bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book. 541.382.0903
Services: Chief Petty officer Jesse will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon without ceremony (due to COVID-19 restrictions).
Contributions may be made to: St. Charles Hospice, 2500 NE Neff Road, Bend, OR 97701, 541-706-6700