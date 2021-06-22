Alonzo Leif Gilbertson
September 15, 1959 - May 22, 2021
Alonzo “Leif” Gilbertson was born to Curt Gilbertson and Susan Horner Gilbertson on September 15, 1959 in Sacramento, CA. The family moved to Oregon in 1965, and had a dairy in Redmond, Oregon for several years, where Leif got his first horse, Alamo. In 1973, the family moved to Luverne, MN. Leif graduated high school in 1977, adding “Graduation Day” to the long list of days he “played hooky”. Leif instead got behind the wheel of the family’s yellow Ryder truck, and moved back to Oregon. His love for the road was born.
In 1980, Leif drove log truck in Cascadia, OR for his Grandpa and Uncle. By 1981, Leif & his older brother, Wynn, started hauling cattle out of Sioux Falls, SD. Eventually the brothers moved back to Oregon and each bought a truck, Leifs being a bright yellow Kenworth, with “Gilbertson Trucking ‘’ on the side. The last 20 years, he made a weekly trip to Canada to haul hogs for the Huterites. Leif continued driving truck for the rest of his life, logging more than 8 million miles.
Leif married his childhood, family friend, Dawn Tschantre, in 1984. They welcomed their first son, Sterling Sage in ‘85, a second son, Dakota Dean, in ‘87, and a baby girl, Shayanne Elise in ‘90. The couple raised their kids in Prineville, OR, and divorced in 2012.
Leif loved his children, riding horses, especially his horse-Tyler, fast cars, loud music, trucks, running, working, and reading biographies and nonfiction country western stories. He knew every Rock N Roll radio station this side of the Mississippi River.
Leif was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Earl & Irene (Chandler) Gilbertson, Amos & Dorma (Cole) Horner, Uncle David Horner, and his dear mentor, Duke Tschantre.
Leif is survived by his parents, Susan (Horner) Goldsmith and Curt & Judy Gilbertson. His children, Sterling (& Ashlie), Dakota (& Heather), and Shayanne (& Dallas). Two grandchildren, Lottie & Leilani, as well as two “bonus” grands, Clancy & Ella. His siblings, Wynn (& Candy), Darcy, Levy, Chance (& Rhonda), and Reagan (& Julie). Leif is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends, neighbors, and his “World Champion” horse, Tyler.
A party will be held at Leifs ranch in Powell Butte, on July 30, 2021, starting with a prayer service at 5:30pm.