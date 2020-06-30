Allen Charles Braemer
May 8, 1930 - June 24, 2020
On June 24, 2020, the world said good-bye to a strong, caring and ethical husband and father, Allen Charles Braemer. His dedication to hard work and professionalism guided his path from a child of the Great Depression, born to Louis P. and Alice Braemer, May 8, 1930, to Union College in Schenectady, New York from 1948 to 1951, then graduating from the Cornell Veterinary College, Ithaca, NY, in 1955; all on scholarships and part time jobs. From there he practiced in Maine for one year before moving to New York State to practice primarily surgery for five years.
Allergies dictated a career change and Allen went into infectious disease research at Sterling Drug Company in 1961 and Norwich Pharmacol in 1967. In 1973, Allen had the opportunity to start the Chemotherapy and Vaccine Research Program at Syntex Research in California, retiring in 1993. From 1993 to 1995, he consulted with Oregon State University, Health Sciences Division, finally retiring and moving to Sunriver, OR, in 1995.
Allen and Shenny spent many active and wonderful years in Sunriver, enjoying golf, skiing and hiking, as well as traveling to all corners of the world. During this time, Allen put his professional skills to good use volunteering. In 1995, working to get Sunriver a library of its own, then moving on to help develop the Sunriver Service District which manages the Fire and Police Department, and also volunteering as treasurer of the Sunriver Citizen’s Patrol. He also did work with the Sunriver Nature Center and was a member of the Sunriver Christian Fellowship.
Allen is survived by his wife, Shenny; children, Craig Braemer, Doug Braemer and Karen Allison; grandchildren, Cody Braemer, Laura Duerr and Katherine Allison along with his sister, Carolyn Melena and family.
A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at a later date. Donations would be appreciated by the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) and the Sunriver Christian Fellowship.
