Allen C. Ryman
February 12, 1940 - November 12, 2020
It is with sadness we announce that Allen Ryman passed away November 12 2020 at his home in Lake Oswego. He was born on February 12, 1940, in Bend, Oregon. His parents moved to Bend in 1925 and his father had a rural postal route east of Bend during WWII. His mother was a nurse at Lumberman’s Hospital until it closed. She then started to work at the old St. Charles Hospital on the hill and she also worked as a nurse for the Niswonger family.
Allen was the youngest in the family, with elder sisters, Mae, Jean, and Chris. Allen attended H. E. Allen Elementary School, which was located on the corner of Franklin and Third Street. All of the Ryman kids attended Bend High School, Allen graduated from the “new” Bend High School building in 1958. He attended Central Oregon Community College for one year, then transferred to the University of Oregon where he graduated in 1962. He went to work for the University of Oregon Medical School in their medical lab, but he got drafted by the Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, California, where he hoped to become a Medical Tech, but instead he served 2 years playing clarinet in the band.
After his time in the Army, Allen returned to Oregon and worked for Oregon Health Science University as a Medical Technologist for 30 years and was manager of the night lab.
Allen traveled all over the world with family and friends. He enjoyed running marathons, one was in N.Y. City, and participated many times in the Hood to Coast run. He also ran the hills of Lake Oswego.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jean. He is survived by sisters Mae Boylan and Chris Mitchell, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends from childhood.