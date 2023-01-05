Alice Marguerite France

Alice M. France of Bend passed away December 27th peacefully with family by her side.
Alice was born to Fred and Ivah Luhde in Pine Falls, Manitoba, Canada.
She had two sisters and one brother, who preceded her in death.
The family moved to Minnesota where she attended school. Later the family moved to Oregon where she attended college at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, earning her teaching degree.
She married Mirrel E. Martin of Dallas, in September of 1950. They moved to Coos Bay where they had 3 daughters before moving to Redmond in 1966.
Alice taught school for many years for the Redmond School District. She spent time in Alfalfa, Edwin Browqn and Lynch Elementary Schools, before retiring.
She was a long time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Redmond Ward.
After the death of her first husband Mirrel in 1982, she met and married Ralph L. France of Bend in 1985. They lived in Redmond until his death in 2017.
Alice enjoyed gardening, crocheting, her family and pets.
Survivors include two daughters; Lorie (Randy) Whitson of Bend and Lynn (Larry) Heckathorn of Prineville, six step-children; Glenda, Dale, Mark, Richard, Kevin and Stephen, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, Mirrel and Ralph; one daughter, Leslie Martin-Lucas; one grandson, Garen Ballard; and great grandson, Ace Ballard.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Partners In Care, Bend, OR, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Grave services will be held at Redmond Memorial Cemetery on Thursday January 5, 2023, at 1:00pm.