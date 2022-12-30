Alice was born on July 11, 1925, in Winona, Minnesota to Willard and Hermine Critchfield. In 1946 she married Peter Hazell, also from Winona, and moved to Los Angeles, California. They raised their four children, Peter, Bryn, Eric, and Bret in Corona del Mar, California.
In 1986 Alice and Peter moved to Black Butte Ranch in Central Oregon. For many years, Alice enjoyed volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store in Sisters. She loved thrift stores, good bargains, stylish clothes, and interesting art and collectibles, with which she decorated her home. She was also an avid tennis player and golfer.
Alice was a lifetime learner, curious and interested in the world, a dedicated reader, and a fan of PBS television news and Masterpiece Theater. She enthusiastically traveled Europe sixteen times. She contributed to numerous nonprofit organizations and was especially touched by the challenges of Native Americans.
She took pride in being a hard worker, taking care of her family, her home, and her garden. She said her children were her proudest achievement and they remained close to her throughout her life.
Peter, her husband of 47 years, died in 1993. Her brother Jack also predeceased her. She is survived by her four children and her daughter-in-law Debbie; her grandchildren, Sione, Tristan, Brier (husband Brandon), Heather (fiancée Kyle) and Erin; her great grandchildren Brayden, Beckham, and Brooks; her sister, Rosalie Seltz of Austin, MN, numerous nieces and nephews; her good friend Carol Colby; and her caregiver Erin Morang, who made the last two years of her life so much more wonderful.
Alice's family is deeply grateful to the St. Charles Medical Center 4th floor staff for their kindnesses, especially her physician, Dr. James Taylor, as well as the Emergency Room staff; the doctor and the nurses with Partners in Care Hospice, who supported Alice and family with skill and compassion; and to Almost Family, its staff and caregivers, all of whom provided helpful support and warmth to Alice and her family.