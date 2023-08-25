Alice “Bunny” Stalnaker
May 21, 1929 - July 29, 2023
Bunny Stalnaker loved a hot slot machine, a good steak, and a dry Manhattan, but nothing more than her family, including her three “kids,” Craig Stalnaker (Carolyn), Scott Stalnaker, and Sandy Cummings (Bruce), and her grandson, Westley Stalnaker. Bunny lived life to the fullest, day trading stocks and shoe shopping until two days before she died of heart failure at the age of 94 in Bend, Oregon.
Bunny was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island on May 21, 1929, one of 14 children. She was sharp, compassionate, and very sassy. A first-generation high school graduate, Bunny worked after school in factories, handing over her paychecks to help support her large family. When a sister decided to chase the California dream as a young adult, Bunny decided to go with her. Bunny and Peggy moved to Los Angeles, a courageous adventure for two single sisters who hadn’t traveled farther than New York.
Bunny was free for the first time. She found work as a legal secretary and took an acting class at Los Angeles Community College. There, she met Ron Stalnaker, a handsome, smart man who was a transplant from Elmira, West Virginia. Bunny and Ronnie married and raised their three children in Glendale, California. Bunny worked hard as a homemaker, creating beautiful clothing and delicious, nutritious meals for her family. Bunny and Ronnie’s door was always open, taking in many family members who followed them west and friends who needed a temporary place to stay. Many people considered Bunny their second mom.
Four years after Ron’s death in 1978, Bunny met Jim Hill, a kind, caring man who was her adoring partner for 30 years. Together they danced, dined, traveled, walked beaches, lived life.
In 2019, seven years after Jim’s death, Bunny, at age 89, was ready for another big adventure. She sold the house she had lived in for more than 50 years, got rid of her furniture, and moved to Bend to be closer to her daughter. Bunny gave her kids the gift of planning ahead. She let go of “things” she was attached to in order to make it easier on her family when she died. She put her affairs in order, in writing. Bunny quickly made friends in Bend and once again demonstrated her resilience and free spirit. After a stroke wrecked her speech in 2022, she maintained her sense of humor, her dignity, and her fabulous smile. When the words she knew in her mind couldn’t find their way to her mouth, she would just say, “oh well” and move on.
Bunny never lost her sense of humor, her fun-loving spirit, or her love of a rainy day. Never for a moment did she feel sorry for herself. Never did she quit trying.
We, her kids, will miss her terribly but will never have to guess what advice she would give us. We’re ignoring it this once by writing this tribute to her. Her voice will forever be in our minds, her smile in our hearts. A celebration of Bunny’s life will be held next spring.