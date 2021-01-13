Alex Robert Bowlin December 13, 1996 – December 27, 2020
On Sunday, December 27, 2020, Alex Robert Bowlin passed away at his home in Bend, Oregon. His infectious smile and positivity will never be forgotten. Alex was born just minutes after his twin sister, Allie Bowlin, on a crisp December day in Salem, Oregon in 1996. From that day on, Alex brought nothing but authentic care and happiness to every person he met and every relationship he built. He was a genuine friend to so many, an accomplished soccer player, golfer, skier, scuba diver, river rafter, bowler and an avid outdoor adventurer; constantly hiking and skiing the Cascades with friends and family. Whether through work, school or sports, every aspect of Alex’s life welcomed new, lifelong friends that he cherished.
Alex attended Summit High School, where he was a member of both soccer and golf teams all four years. Alex led his team to a state championship junior year; winning player of the year and scoring 15 goals in just that season alone. He went on to attend Washington State University and the University of Oregon, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, just like his brother James. Alex spent time working as a river guide in Maupin, Oregon, and on the mountain in Big Sky, Montana. He was passionate about showing all who visited the beauty in nature.
Alex passed away from Type 1 diabetic complications. He is survived by his loving parents, Jim and Lisa Bowlin; older brother, James; twin sister, Allie; grandparents Jim and Kathie Bowlin and grandmother Joanne Bowlin. He is also survived by his uncles, Corey Bowlin and Jack Thomas; aunt and uncle Bob and Linda Goodwill, his girlfriend of two years, Emma, and so many friends whom he cared for deeply. He also leaves behind one of his favorite outdoor adventure buddies, his family’s yorkie poodle mix, Beau.
A celebration of Alex’s life will be held by his family at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) that aims to end Type 1 diabetes (T1D).
In a journal Alex kept, he wrote, “Friends, climb mountains, not for the world to see you, but for you to see the world.” It is his family’s hope that those who knew Alex keep his spirit of exploration and admiration for the world in their hearts in his honor.