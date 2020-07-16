Alesa Barbara Glander of Bend, OR

Nov. 11, 1968 - July 3, 2020

Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to: Please consider making a donation to the family to help with the expenses. Have peace of mind knowing that your funeral donations will be helpful to the family. Donations may be made at deschutesmemorialchapel.com

Tags