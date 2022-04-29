November 12, 1927 - April 23, 2022
Alberta "Valerie" J. (Sizelove) Charnstrom, age 94 of Bend, Oregon, Portland, Oregon, and formerly Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, following an illness. Alberta was born on November 12, 1927, in Elwood, IN, the only daughter of Clinton and Ruth (Fouts) Sizelove. She was a 1945 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood. After graduating high school, Alberta met Daniel B. Fettig whom she married on February 19, 1950. Within a couple of years, they started a family and Alberta cherished her role as a devoted wife, gracious homemaker, and loving mother to six children. Alberta's faith was a mainstay in her life with roots in the Methodist Church and later converting to Catholicism, attending St. Joseph in Elwood, St. Francis in Bend, and St. Thomas More in Portland. In 1970 Alberta made a life change, moving to Oregon from Indiana, making her home in Sunriver until 1987 when she relocated to Portland to be closer to family. She married Herbert "Herb" Charnstrom in 1993 and enjoyed many years of happy companionship; spending quality time with friends and family. A move to Bend in 2015 brought her closer to son John and daughter-in-law Mimi, as well grandson David, his wife Amanda and their two children Jade and Landon. Alberta rarely missed a Sunday family dinner where she relished the company of three generations of her family - a gift that filled her heart with love. Alberta loved a good book and was a voracious reader. She was a constant "doodler" and would be known to create art on any notepad she found. She was always up for funny stories, and a good laugh and never missed the opportunity to enjoy Friday "happy hour" with her Whispering Winds community. Alberta is survived by five children: Mari Daniel, of Thompson Falls, MT; Anne Damon (Larry Damon) of Richland, WA; Theodore Fettig (Kregg Arntson) of Portland, OR; John Fettig (Mimi) of Bend, OR; Jamie Price (Tim Price) of Portland, OR; grandchildren David Fettig, Samantha Fettig, Paige Price, Parker Price, Olivia Arntson-Fettig, Douglas Fettig, Emily Rose Fettig, Kevin Fettig, and Joseph Fettig. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Fettig; her parents; four brothers Steven Sizelove, John "Dwight" Sizelove, Gene Sizelove, Fred Sizelove; and husband Herbert Charnstrom. A celebration of Alberta's life will take place June 3, 2022, at Noon at the St. Francis Historic Church, 599 N.W. Lava Road, Bend, OR with a mass followed by the recitation of the rosary. On Saturday, June 4, a Happy Hour / Celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Old St. Francis School, 700 N.W. Bond St. Bend, OR. https://www.mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school/home/. Friends and family are also welcome to join Team Val for the St. Charles Heaven Can Wait 5k virtual run to support people with breast cancer on June 5. Sign up at https://foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/Events/Heaven-Can-WaitIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Partners in Care Hospice House in Bend, OR https://www.partnersbend.org/donation/. Online expressions of condolence and memories may be shared through Niswonger Reynolds at https://www.bendfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.