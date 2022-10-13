On November 1,1960, Albert, aka "Pache," was born to Jim Dean Herrera Sr. and Marie Herrera in the old original Carmel Valley Hospital in Carmel, California. He was the 6th out of 7 children. He left behind 5 siblings: Jim Herrera Jr., Barbara Ann Herrera, John Allen Herrera, and Sandra Lee Herrera Puckett, who all reside in Oregon; and David Wayne Herrera, currently living in Hawaii. We were raised along the
Monterey Peninsula Coastline in California.
The Herrera tribe's sibling saying was "One for all and all for one." He leaves behind his fiance, Julie Cone, his lifeline and love of his life. They were scheduled to
be married this October in Las Vegas, Nevada. This would have been Pache's first marriage.
He had 3 children: Anthony, Casandra Herrera, and Jimmy Herrera; and 4 grandchildren, Jaylee, Nacionero, Lil Nacionero, and River. He was also a father figure to Lacey and Jason Cone. He was a significant part of their lives for almost 2 decades. He had numerous nieces and nephews, and one very special little dog, his sidekick Buzz.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jim Sr. and Marie Herrera; all four grand-
parents, Al and Vera Herrera and Albert and Lucille Murphy; an older brother,
Steve Allen Herrera, who died from SIDs as a baby; and a very special nephew,
Matthew Dean Herrera, the son of Jim Herrera Jr. and Gayle Herrera Eppler.
Pache spent his childhood surrounded by 5 rambunctious and adoring brothers and sisters along with their dog, Smokey. The majority of time was spent camping around the Big Sur area, mostly at Arroyo Seco off HWY 101 and Carmel Valley Rd. They hunted, fished, hiked, and explored the countryside as a family. He continued to love the outdoors, camping and 4-wheeling with family members and most often with Julie and Buzz.
Pache was a journeyman plumber. He preferred to be addressed professionally as Al Herrera, after his grandfathers. He had been plumbing the majority of his life and was known as one of the best plumbers around, if not the best! Pache, we will always and forever love and miss you.
"Though an army encamp against me, my heart shall not fear; though war arise against me, yet I will be confident. One thing have I asked of the LORD, that will I seek after:
that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD and to inquire in his temple. For he will hide me in his shelter in the day of trouble; he will conceal me under the cover of his tent; he will lift me high upon a rock." Psalms 27:3 - 27:5