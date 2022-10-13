November 1, 1960 - August 18, 2022

On November 1,1960, Albert, aka "Pache," was born to Jim Dean Herrera Sr. and Marie Herrera in the old original Carmel Valley Hospital in Carmel, California. He was the 6th out of 7 children. He left behind 5 siblings: Jim Herrera Jr., Barbara Ann Herrera, John Allen Herrera, and Sandra Lee Herrera Puckett, who all reside in Oregon; and David Wayne Herrera, currently living in Hawaii. We were raised along the