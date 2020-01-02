April 6, 1927 - December 20, 2019

Albert “Dale” Miller was born April 6, 1927. On December 20, 2019, Dale died peacefully in his home with the caring and compassionate care of the St. Charles Hospice Team. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Miller; daughter, Mary Kathleen Johnson (William Sr.); grandchildren, Benjamin, Danial, William Jr.; stepdaughter, Dana Wolff (Mike), step-daughter, Debbie Toolan (Mike) and step-grandchildren, Abby and Alex.

Dale retired from the US Coast Guard as Chief Warrant Office in 1977 and then spent 13 years working for the county and State of Maryland as purchasing agent. He also attended Towson State University and earned his Associate of Arts degree.

After his first wife passed, Dale decided to move to Redmond, Oregon because his high school friend was living in Crooked River. He met Darlene at a VFW dance where it was love at first sight. They have been happily married for almost 20 years.

Dale was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where he served as secretary for many years. He was also a member of the Elks, Moose, VFW and a member of the Church of Nazarene.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Niswonger- Reynolds Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Charles Hospice, 2500 NE Neff Road, Bend, Oregon 97701.