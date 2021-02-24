Alan Edward Damon
November 5, 1948 - February 14, 2021
It is hard to write this and not make Al appear as a saint, however for those who knew him, you knew Al as a kind, giving, and tough man, as well as an all around badass.
Alan Edward Damon, born and raised in Bend, Oregon lived a full and fun filled life from November 5, 1948 to February 14, 2021. As a father, grandfather, friend, husband, business owner, coach, mentor, and much more to many, Al spent his entire life ensuring a lasting and positive impact on the people and community he loved in Central Oregon.
From a young age Al enjoyed what Oregon has to offer, from hunting with buddies, skipping class at COCC to catch a bluebird day at Bachelor, to family boat trips and camp-outs. Al’s dedication to hard work was exhibited through his 50 years of hands-on operations and ownership of Cascade Heating & Specialties. This drive was rooted in his commitment to creating sustainable jobs for his employees and ensuring he and his team could provide for their families.
In addition to helping the infrastructural growth of the City of Bend, Al played an active role in the Bend sports community, both as a competitive soft ball player, little league coach, and most notably his vision of development of Big Sky Park - Luke Damon Youth Sports Complex and Luke Damon Scholarship Fund. To honor his son, Lucas Alan Damon, who preceded him in death, Al envisioned a park and scholarship for kids to enjoy as a way for Luke’s spirit to live on.
In his final days Al was peaceful and surrounded by the love of his daughters, Lisa Johnson & Lara Damon, the “cheerful” noises of his grandkids, and his long time friend, ex-wife and high school sweetheart, Janie Damon. He felt the support of the many friends and family who loved him, and when asked how he was doing, the standard response was “excellent”.
The Damon Family kindly requests for you to share stories in honor of Al, upload photos or videos, and follow details related to the memorial event and fund through an interactive memorial website: www.mykeeper.com/profile/AlDamon/
As a pillar of the community for more than 70 years, Al will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers and gift s a Memorial Fund has been established: www.gofundme.com/f/al-damon-memorial-fund. In collaboration with Bend Parks & Rec and the Damon family all donations will go towards Al’s vision for creating accessible sports experiences for Central Oregon youth.
A private burial will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. An intimate memorial will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with opportunities to attend virtually.