Al Levage
September 3, 1953 - July 31, 2023
Al Levage, of Bend, Oregon, is free from the annoyance of his girls asking, “How are you feeling?” On July 31, 2023, after being diagnosed with aggressive cancer three months earlier, Al passed from this life to his next. It would be an honor if you shared a memory of Al directly with his wife Kadie of 45 years.
Born in Coos Bay, on September 3, 1953, Al moved with his wife Kadie to Bend in 1979 and is survived by Kadie, his daughters Darcy, Sasha, and Kyria, and their partners who he treated as his own sons: Tony, Jeremiah, and Edean. He is survived by his brother, Mike Delvin, and his sister Suzy, but he can undoubtedly hear his sister Barb razzing him as he joins her in his next step. In 2021, he moved with Kadie to continue building his life in Georgia.
If you were to have asked Al how he wanted to be remembered, it would be his deep sense of curiosity, his love for mentoring, and his work ethic...but that does not even begin to describe Al.
His adventurous spirit never waned; he rode across the United States on a bicycle in 1978, backpacked through Europe at 19 years old, and took week-long motorcycle trips, even in sleet and rain. He backpacked each October through the Oregon mountains, catching fresh fish for dinners. He was an avid fan of the Cascade Cycling Classic from which many friendships were made.
His kindness was deep but could be veiled behind a seemingly serious demeanor. Given the chance, he was the first one to take a gross joke at the dinner table one step too far. “Al, that’s enough!” Kadie was often apt to say, with Al retorting, “Well, you started it!”
A principal of BBT Architects, he loved his work and pushed his retirement off until December 2020. He spoke highly of the nuances of the many schools he designed across the Pacific Northwest, the wonderful people he worked with, and the respect he had for his supportive partner, Rene. It was an honor when he was named an Icon by DCJ Oregon as it highlighted his passion for learning and sharing his knowledge with young architects.
Watching dragonflies perch on rocks, weeding the incessant morning glories from his tomato patch while Kadie gardened nearby, and watching eagles from the edges of desert canyons with his daughters were just a few of the things that made Al, Al.
His adventurous spirit and kindness were complemented by his incredible stubbornness, like sitting outside next to a makeshift fireplace sipping bourbon in sub-freezing temperatures.
His love of his family and dear friends was thick. He supported his wife and daughters’ dreams without faltering and helped sculpt their lives through kindness. Even in his last days, he feared the cancer was harder on all of us than it was on himself.
There are not enough words to describe Al Levage in a simple obituary. And that is okay, for he lives on in our hearts. If you see a hawk flying, take a moment to think of Al.