Adrian F. Mitchell
April 22, 1930 – July 10, 2020
Adrian F. “Mitch” Mitchell was born on April 22, 1930, in Alhambra, CA, to Celesta Mae (Kleinfeldt) and Albert Louis Mitchell.
Adrian grew up in the Bend and Tumalo areas and graduated from Bend High. He married Wanda Palmer in Lake Tahoe, NV on August 10, 1985. He owned Napa Auto Parts stores in Bend and Sisters and was a member of the Tumalo Community Church. He spent his free time bowling, golfing, shooting pool and flying.
Adrian is survived by his wife, Wanda of Bend, OR, and three daughters, Teresa Mitchell, Tonya Cubero and Tina Perrin all of Bend, stepchildren, Tammy Luebbe of Buckeye, AZ and David Coy Luebbe of Bend. He is also survived by his brother, Verle Mitchell of Idaho and
sister Sandra Taylor of Idaho, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Contribution’s in his memory may be made to Partners In Care Hospice 2075 N.E. Wyatt Court, Bend, Oregon 97701