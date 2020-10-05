Adam Michael Wilson
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our cherished and beloved Son, Brother, Best Friend and Protector Adam Michael Wilson.
Adam was born and raised in Bend Oregon. He was a senior at Bend Senior High School and as an active Lava Bear, he enjoyed participating in many events, rarely missing a chance to sign up for community service projects. He was especially dedicated to his DECA Team, being the Bear’s Cave Manager and serving on the officer team. He loved being a Bear and part of the long blue line!
Outside of school Adam is a proud member of Bend Police Departments Cadet Program, Deschutes County Disaster preparedness, and many other things. Adam has received many honors some of the awards he is most proud of include the National Society of High School Scholars, Cadet of the Year, Lettered in DECA, and 2nd place LEC Unknown Traffic Stop.
Although, only 17, Adam affected many people in his lifetime. Adam will be deeply missed by his Grandparents Mike and Linda Wilson, his proud Mother Mindy Wilson, Brother and best friend Austin Wilson, Adoring Sister Lauren Wilson, and his many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends.
He has been reunited with Great Grandma Elsie Woods, Great Grandma Wava Wilson, Great Grandpa James Wilson, Great Uncles Bob and Ed Woods, Great Grandmother Loretta Lawrence, Grandmother Mary Lawrence, and his Father Mitchell Wilson.
The family would like to extend a very sincerely heartfelt message of love and appreciation for the team members at Niswonger-Reynolds as well as Adam’s blue family.
Memorial Contributions: Adam Wilson Memorial Fund - Wells Fargo
Funeral Service for Adam Wilson: 11:00am, Saturday, October 3, 2020, Eagle Mountain Church, 2221 NE 3rd St. Ste. 100, Bend, OR 97701(LOWER LEVEL) Service is limited to the first 150 patrons.
Service will also be a live broadcast: @ streamedservice.com Adam Wilson Graveside Service will follow the service at: Greenwood Cemetery, Bend, Oregon.