Adam Michael Wilson of Bend, OR
May 2, 2003 - Sept. 21, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home
541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds. com
Services: 11:00am Saturday October 3, 2020 Eagle Mountain Church 2221 NE 3rd St. Ste. 100, Bend, OR 97701 (LOWER LEVEL) Service is limited to the first 150 patrons. Service will be a broadcast @ streamedservice. com Adam Wilson Grave side Service to follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery Bend Oregon.
Contributions may be made to: Contributions can be made to the Adam Wilson Memorial Fund- Wells Fargo Funeral Service Info.