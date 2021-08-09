A. Loy Sampels of Bend, OR

October 8, 1941 - July 30, 2021

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services: A family graveside service was held Monday, August 2, 2021 in Pilot Butte Cemetery

Contributions may be made to:

Those wishing to honor Loy’s memory can contribute the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/donate/. This is the disease that took her life and spirit.