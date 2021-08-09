Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A. Loy Sampels of Bend, OR
October 8, 1941 - July 30, 2021
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A family graveside service was held Monday, August 2, 2021 in Pilot Butte Cemetery
Contributions may be made to:
Those wishing to honor Loy’s memory can contribute the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/donate/. This is the disease that took her life and spirit.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.