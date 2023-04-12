Editorial cartoon for 4/13

The price that a hospital charges a cash-paying patient for a procedure is often lower than the negotiated price that a commercial insurance plan would pay, a new study in Health Affairs has revealed. This finding, which is based on pricing information that hospitals have been compelled to provide under the national Hospital Price Transparency Rule, contradicts the conventional wisdom that insurers use their bargaining power to drive prices down.

The study (co-authored by Ge Bai) looked at common hospital services that patients can shop around for, including examinations, lab work, imaging and routine surgeries that can be scheduled in advance. In almost half of such occasions, hospitals, especially large ones with market power, set their cash prices lower than their median negotiated prices for insurers. The findings corroborate a previous study that discovered about one-sixth of hospitals set their cash prices lower than any of their negotiated prices.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ge Bai is a professor of accounting at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Cynthia Fisher is the founder and chair of PatientRightsAdvocate.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.