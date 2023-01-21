Carina

Image of the Carina Nebula from the James Webb Space Telescope

 NASA

It’s easy to be pessimistic about the United States’ future if you focus (as the news media tends to do) on our dysfunctional political scene. But if you look beyond politics to science and technology, the news is far more encouraging. The United States has been on a winning streak of scientific achievement recently that bodes well for the future — as long as we take the necessary steps (in particular with regard to skilled immigration and research funding) to safeguard our technological lead.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched on Christmas Day in 2021, is performing even better than expected — and it’s just getting started. NASA pulled off another impressive achievement on Nov. 16, when it launched a massive SLS moon rocket and crewless Orion spacecraft. This is part of the Artemis program to send astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 and to establish a base there for the first time.

Max Boot is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a columnist for The Washington Post.

