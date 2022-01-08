When it comes to job creation, the U.S. economy at the moment is a marvel, perhaps unparalleled in the entire world. And at a moment when the parties are so bitterly divided, we should celebrate it as a bipartisan achievement.
That sounds like a crazy thing to say, but hear me out.
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 199,000 new jobs were created in December. It also revised the previous two months’ numbers up by 141,000, for a total addition of 340,000 jobs. While we play a silly game about whether any month’s report meets “expectations,” here’s the simple fact: In the 11 full months that Joe Biden has been president, the U.S. economy added more than 6 million jobs.
You know how many times the U.S. economy created 6 million jobs in a calendar year going back to the 1930s, which is as far as BLS data goes back? Never. The only year for which more than 4 million jobs were created was 1978.
And when Biden took office, the unemployment rate was 6.4 %. Now, it’s 3.9 %. A triumph!
I can already hear Republicans sputtering that Biden had nothing to do with all the good things that happened to the economy, but he’s completely responsible for everything bad, including higher gas prices and the shortage of computer chips.
If you ask them to be specific about which Biden policies supposedly produced this inflation, the only thing they will be able to come up with is “spending!”
But the truth is that we made a collective decision at the beginning of the pandemic about our economic crisis — a bipartisan decision. It went like this: The pandemic was sending the economy into free fall, and the government had to take extraordinary measures to keep tens of millions of Americans’ lives from being destroyed.
So we poured huge amounts of money into the economy to forestall disaster. To repeat, this was a bipartisan effort. There seems to be a misconception that Biden was the one who spent all that money, but that’s just false. Let’s review our history:
In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which spent $8.3 billion to begin responding to the pandemic. President Donald Trump signed the bill.
Two weeks later, they passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, at a cost of $192 billion. Trump signed it.
At the end of March 2020, Congress passed the Cares Act; Trump signed that one as well. It spent more than $2 trillion, though its final cost after loans were repaid was estimated at $1.7 trillion.
The next month, Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, at a cost of $483 billion. Trump signed it.
In December 2020, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which added $868 billion in pandemic relief spending. Trump signed it.
In March 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, with an estimated cost of $1.8 trillion. This time, not a single Republican voted for it; Biden signed it.
So we have five bipartisan pandemic-relief bills totaling trillions of dollars, all of which passed with almost no opposition. Then, we had one relief bill passed only by Democrats, along with an infrastructure bill passed last year — which was also bipartisan.
It’s true that when all those pandemic relief bills were passed under Trump, Republicans went along only reluctantly. Democrats pushed to spend more, and Republicans agreed mostly because they worried that if Washington weren’t riding to the rescue, Trump would lose the election, which he did anyway. The final relief bill in 2020 passed largely because they were trying to save the failing Georgia runoff campaigns of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
But whatever their motivations, Republicans joined in the effort. And guess what: It worked. The U.S. economy recovered with absolutely stunning speed.
And yes, we’re now dealing with inflation, as is much of the world. Most of that can be blamed on the pandemic — labor supply problems, supply chain problems, increased demand for goods over services — but even if government spending made some contribution to the American iteration, Republicans bear nearly as much responsibility for that as Democrats do.
But Republicans shouldn’t beat themselves up over it, because it was the right thing to do. If your message to an American family is, “The government gave you stimulus checks and an increased tax credit, gave a loan to your employer so they didn’t fire you, kept your town from laying off half its workers, enabled you to pay your rent and support your family — but steaks are more expensive now,” they’d probably conclude it was a pretty good bargain.
And what would the alternative have been, back when we lost 20 million jobs in a single month and unemployment rose to almost 15 %? The government could have said, “We could help you, but if we did, inflation might rise! So suck it up, losers.”
Neither Democrats nor Republicans were willing to say that, and they were right. So let’s acknowledge a rare instance of bipartisan success.
