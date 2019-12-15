Standings

Through Thursday’s Game

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Phila. 6 7 0 .462 297 301

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

———

Monday’s Game

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.

Summaries

Cardinals 38, Browns 24

Cleveland 0 10 7 7 — 24

Arizona 7 14 7 10 — 38

First Quarter

Ari—Drake 5 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:09.

Second Quarter

Ari—Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:02.

Cle—Chubb 33 run (Seibert kick), 7:50.

Cle—FG Seibert 44, 4:33.

Ari—Arnold 6 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), :25.

Third Quarter

Cle—Seals-Jones 2 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 8:54.

Ari—Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:40.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—Drake 17 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:25.

Ari—FG Gonzalez 21, 5:18.

Cle—Seals-Jones 1 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 1:21.

A—63,345.

Seahawks 30, Panthers 24

Seattle 13 7 3 7 — 30

Carolina 0 7 3 14 — 24

First Quarter

Sea—Carson 16 run (kick failed), 10:26.

Sea—Metcalf 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:22.

Second Quarter

Car—McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 13:43.

Sea—Lockett 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 10:09.

Third Quarter

Car—FG Slye 52, 11:35.

Sea—FG Myers 30, :28.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—Carson 6 run (Myers kick), 7:18.

Car—McCaffrey 15 run (Slye kick), 4:53.

Car—Samuel 5 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 3:14.

A—72,544.

———

Sea Car

First downs 21 28

Total Net Yards 428 414

Rushes-yards 34-154 29-145

Passing 274 269

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 1-14 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 3-16 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 20-27-1 25-42-3

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 1-8

Punts 4-41.3 4-45.8

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0

Penalties-Yards 5-40 2-15

Time of Possession 31:18 28:42

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Seattle, Carson 24-133, Prosise 5-15, Homer 2-7, Wilson 3-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-87, Allen 5-25, Samuel 4-23, Moore 1-10.

Passing—Seattle, Wilson 20-26-0-286, Gordon 0-1-1-0. Carolina, Allen 25-41-3-277, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Seattle, Lockett 8-120, Turner 3-26, Hollister 3-23, Metcalf 2-36, Gordon 1-58, Prosise 1-10, J.Brown 1-9, Carson 1-4. Carolina, Moore 8-113, McCaffrey 8-88, Samuel 5-31, Thomas 2-23, Hogan 1-13, Wright 1-9.

Missed Field Goals—None.

Vikings 39, Chargers 10

Minnesota 6 13 6 14 — 39

L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 0 — 10

First Quarter

Min—I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 9:10.

LAC—FG Badgley 41, 4:35.

Second Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 26, 14:57.

LAC—M.Williams 2 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 8:42.

Min—FG Bailey 44, 4:17.

Min—Odenigbo 56 fumble return (Bailey kick), :07.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 38, 12:37.

Min—FG Bailey 27, 7:06.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Boone 8 run (Bailey kick), 10:25.

Min—Boone 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:45.

A—25,446.

Giants 36, Dolphins 20

Miami 0 10 3 7 — 20

N.Y. Giants 0 7 16 13 — 36

Second Quarter

Mia—D.Parker 20 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 9:03.

NYG—Tate 51 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:01.

Mia—FG Sanders 24, :44.

Third Quarter

NYG—Slayton 5 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:53.

Mia—FG Sanders 47, 8:44.

NYG—safety, 6:20.

NYG—Barkley 1 run (Rosas kick), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

NYG—Barkley 10 run (Rosas kick), 14:54.

NYG—Allen 1 run (kick failed), 4:41.

Mia—D.Parker 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:54.

A—72,894.

Patriots 34, Bengals 13

New England 7 6 14 7 — 34

Cincinnati 10 0 0 3 — 13

First Quarter

NE—White 23 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:44.

Cin—Carter 8 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:13.

Cin—FG Bullock 34, :14.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Folk 40, 3:51.

NE—FG Folk 46, :05.

Third Quarter

NE—Harry 7 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:17.

NE—Gilmore 64 interception return (Folk kick), 7:21.

Fourth Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 48, 6:33.

NE—Burkhead 33 run (Folk kick), 5:31.

A—57,066.

Falcons 29, 49ers 22

Atlanta 0 10 0 19 — 29

San Francisco 0 10 3 9 — 22

Second Quarter

SF—Mostert 2 run (Gould kick), 12:55.

Atl—J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:01.

Atl—FG Koo 43, 2:36.

SF—FG Gould 22, :24.

Third Quarter

SF—FG Gould 46, 5:14.

Fourth Quarter

SF—Juszczyk 2 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 10:07.

Atl—Ollison 1 run (Koo kick), 5:15.

SF—FG Gould 43, 1:48.

Atl—J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (run failed), :02.

Atl—Zaccheaus 0 fumble return, :00.

A—70,910.

———

Atl SF

First downs 20 20

Total Net Yards 290 313

Rushes-yards 20-89 27-120

Passing 201 193

Punt Returns 4-19 0-0

Kickoff Returns 3-70 2-15

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 22-34-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 1-7

Punts 5-50.4 4-46.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2

Penalties-Yards 11-98 7-67

Time of Possession 29:12 30:48

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Atlanta, Freeman 12-39, Ryan 5-27, Hill 1-16, Gage 1-6, Ollison 1-1. San Francisco, Mostert 14-54, Coleman 4-40, Breida 4-11, Samuel 1-8, Garoppolo 2-6, Juszczyk 2-1.

Passing—Atlanta, Ryan 25-39-0-210. San Francisco, Garoppolo 22-34-0-200.

Receiving—Atlanta, J.Jones 13-134, Gage 5-27, Hooper 3-20, Freeman 2-16, Stocker 1-9, Barner 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 13-134, Sanders 2-9, Breida 2-6, Juszczyk 2-6, Samuel 1-29, Bourne 1-11, Mostert 1-5.

Missed Field Goals—None.

Cowboys 44, Rams 21

L.A. Rams 0 7 0 14 — 21

Dallas 7 21 3 13 — 44

First Quarter

Dal—Witten 19 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 1:47.

Second Quarter

LAR—Gurley 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 12:58.

Dal—Austin 59 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 11:37.

Dal—Elliott 1 run (Forbath kick), 1:57.

Dal—Elliott 3 run (Forbath kick), :16.

Third Quarter

Dal—FG Forbath 50, 11:09.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—FG Forbath 42, 14:56.

Dal—FG Forbath 42, 6:40.

LAR—Gurley 7 run (Gurley run), 3:17.

Dal—Pollard 44 run (Forbath kick), 3:00.

LAR—Kupp 7 pass from Goff (pass failed), :40.

A—90,436.

Packers 21, Bears 13

Chicago 0 3 0 10 — 13

Green Bay 7 0 14 0 — 21

First Quarter

GB—D.Adams 29 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:47.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 30, 1:45.

Third Quarter

GB—Jones 21 run (Crosby kick), 12:44.

GB—Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 7:48.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 27, 14:56.

Chi—Miller 2 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 8:09.

A—78,266.

Chiefs 23, Broncos 3

Denver 0 3 0 0 — 3

Kansas City 6 9 8 0 — 23

First Quarter

KC—Hill 41 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 9:42.

Second Quarter

KC—FG Butker 23, 12:57.

KC—FG Butker 24, 6:24.

Den—FG McManus 32, 1:56.

KC—FG Butker 44, :00.

Third Quarter

KC—Hill 5 pass from Mahomes (Watkins pass from Mahomes), 9:45.

A—73,257.

Jaguars 20, Raiders 16

Jacksonville 3 0 3 14 — 20

Oakland 10 6 0 0 — 16

First Quarter

Oak—Williams 40 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:29.

Jac—FG Lambo 28, 8:09.

Oak—FG Carlson 33, 4:53.

Second Quarter

Oak—FG Carlson 34, 2:21.

Oak—FG Carlson 27, :00.

Third Quarter

Jac—FG Lambo 43, :28.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—Conley 6 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:15.

Jac—Conley 4 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), :31.

A—52,788.

———

Jac Oak

First downs 17 27

Total Net Yards 262 364

Rushes-yards 22-77 32-128

Passing 185 236

Punt Returns 1-8 1-2

Kickoff Returns 1-35 2-37

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 17-29-0 22-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 4-31

Punts 5-49.6 4-41.8

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 8-87 6-51

Time of Possession 25:48 34:12

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Jacksonville, Fournette 15-42, Minshew 5-27, Westbrook 1-7, Armstead 1-1. Oakland, Jacobs 24-89, Washington 6-16, Carr 1-12, Richard 1-11.

Passing—Jacksonville, Minshew 17-29-0-201. Oakland, Carr 22-36-0-267.

Receiving—Jacksonville, Fournette 5-31, Conley 4-49, Cole 3-76, DeValve 2-23, Westbrook 2-14, Board 1-8. Oakland, Waller 8-122, Ingold 3-22, Williams 2-45, Richard 2-25, Jacobs 2-20, Washington 2-6, Doss 1-17, Carrier 1-5, Jones 1-5.

Missed Field Goals—Oakland, Carlson 50, Carlson 45.

Buccaneers 38, Lions 17

Tampa Bay 14 7 3 14 — 38

Detroit 0 3 7 7 — 17

First Quarter

TB—Perriman 34 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 7:25.

TB—Miller 33 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:42.

Second Quarter

TB—Perriman 25 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 8:13.

Det—FG Prater 44, 3:17.

Third Quarter

TB—FG Gay 46, 11:32.

Det—Hills 1 run (Prater kick), 6:45.

Fourth Quarter

Det—Hills 1 run (Prater kick), 14:57.

TB—Murphy-Bunting 70 interception return (Gay kick), 5:12.

TB—Perriman 25 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 2:59.

A—56,515.

Texans 24, Titans 21

Houston 0 14 0 10 — 24

Tennessee 0 0 7 14 — 21

Second Quarter

Hou—Stills 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:59.

Hou—Stills 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:14.

Third Quarter

Ten—Tannehill 1 run (Succop kick), 5:34.

Fourth Quarter

Ten—A.Brown 5 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:35.

Hou—Hyde 10 run (Fairbairn kick), 10:34.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 29, 3:26.

Ten—Lewis 11 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 2:04.

A—65,265.

Eagles 37, Redskins 27

Philadelphia 3 7 7 20 — 37

Washington 7 7 0 13 — 27

First Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 25, 1:23.

Was—McLaurin 75 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 1:11.

Second Quarter

Phi—Sanders 1 run (Elliott kick), 9:53.

Was—S.Sims 5 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 6:58.

Third Quarter

Phi—Sanders 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:53.

Fourth Quarter

Was—Peterson 10 run (Hopkins kick), 14:53.

Phi—Ertz 2 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:59.

Was—FG Hopkins 53, 8:02.

Was—FG Hopkins 43, 4:52.

Phi—Ward 4 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :26.

A—63,246.