Standings
Through Thursday’s Game
All Times PST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Phila. 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday’s Game
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.
Summaries
Cardinals 38, Browns 24
Cleveland 0 10 7 7 — 24
Arizona 7 14 7 10 — 38
First Quarter
Ari—Drake 5 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:09.
Second Quarter
Ari—Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:02.
Cle—Chubb 33 run (Seibert kick), 7:50.
Cle—FG Seibert 44, 4:33.
Ari—Arnold 6 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), :25.
Third Quarter
Cle—Seals-Jones 2 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 8:54.
Ari—Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:40.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—Drake 17 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:25.
Ari—FG Gonzalez 21, 5:18.
Cle—Seals-Jones 1 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 1:21.
A—63,345.
Seahawks 30, Panthers 24
Seattle 13 7 3 7 — 30
Carolina 0 7 3 14 — 24
First Quarter
Sea—Carson 16 run (kick failed), 10:26.
Sea—Metcalf 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:22.
Second Quarter
Car—McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 13:43.
Sea—Lockett 19 pass from Ru.Wilson (Myers kick), 10:09.
Third Quarter
Car—FG Slye 52, 11:35.
Sea—FG Myers 30, :28.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—Carson 6 run (Myers kick), 7:18.
Car—McCaffrey 15 run (Slye kick), 4:53.
Car—Samuel 5 pass from Allen (Slye kick), 3:14.
A—72,544.
Sea Car
First downs 21 28
Total Net Yards 428 414
Rushes-yards 34-154 29-145
Passing 274 269
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-14 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 3-16 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-27-1 25-42-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 1-8
Punts 4-41.3 4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 2-15
Time of Possession 31:18 28:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Seattle, Carson 24-133, Prosise 5-15, Homer 2-7, Wilson 3-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-87, Allen 5-25, Samuel 4-23, Moore 1-10.
Passing—Seattle, Wilson 20-26-0-286, Gordon 0-1-1-0. Carolina, Allen 25-41-3-277, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.
Receiving—Seattle, Lockett 8-120, Turner 3-26, Hollister 3-23, Metcalf 2-36, Gordon 1-58, Prosise 1-10, J.Brown 1-9, Carson 1-4. Carolina, Moore 8-113, McCaffrey 8-88, Samuel 5-31, Thomas 2-23, Hogan 1-13, Wright 1-9.
Missed Field Goals—None.
Vikings 39, Chargers 10
Minnesota 6 13 6 14 — 39
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 0 — 10
First Quarter
Min—I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 9:10.
LAC—FG Badgley 41, 4:35.
Second Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 26, 14:57.
LAC—M.Williams 2 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 8:42.
Min—FG Bailey 44, 4:17.
Min—Odenigbo 56 fumble return (Bailey kick), :07.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 38, 12:37.
Min—FG Bailey 27, 7:06.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Boone 8 run (Bailey kick), 10:25.
Min—Boone 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:45.
A—25,446.
Giants 36, Dolphins 20
Miami 0 10 3 7 — 20
N.Y. Giants 0 7 16 13 — 36
Second Quarter
Mia—D.Parker 20 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 9:03.
NYG—Tate 51 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:01.
Mia—FG Sanders 24, :44.
Third Quarter
NYG—Slayton 5 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:53.
Mia—FG Sanders 47, 8:44.
NYG—safety, 6:20.
NYG—Barkley 1 run (Rosas kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
NYG—Barkley 10 run (Rosas kick), 14:54.
NYG—Allen 1 run (kick failed), 4:41.
Mia—D.Parker 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:54.
A—72,894.
Patriots 34, Bengals 13
New England 7 6 14 7 — 34
Cincinnati 10 0 0 3 — 13
First Quarter
NE—White 23 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:44.
Cin—Carter 8 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:13.
Cin—FG Bullock 34, :14.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Folk 40, 3:51.
NE—FG Folk 46, :05.
Third Quarter
NE—Harry 7 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:17.
NE—Gilmore 64 interception return (Folk kick), 7:21.
Fourth Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 48, 6:33.
NE—Burkhead 33 run (Folk kick), 5:31.
A—57,066.
Falcons 29, 49ers 22
Atlanta 0 10 0 19 — 29
San Francisco 0 10 3 9 — 22
Second Quarter
SF—Mostert 2 run (Gould kick), 12:55.
Atl—J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:01.
Atl—FG Koo 43, 2:36.
SF—FG Gould 22, :24.
Third Quarter
SF—FG Gould 46, 5:14.
Fourth Quarter
SF—Juszczyk 2 pass from Garoppolo (kick failed), 10:07.
Atl—Ollison 1 run (Koo kick), 5:15.
SF—FG Gould 43, 1:48.
Atl—J.Jones 5 pass from Ryan (run failed), :02.
Atl—Zaccheaus 0 fumble return, :00.
A—70,910.
Atl SF
First downs 20 20
Total Net Yards 290 313
Rushes-yards 20-89 27-120
Passing 201 193
Punt Returns 4-19 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-70 2-15
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 22-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 1-7
Punts 5-50.4 4-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-Yards 11-98 7-67
Time of Possession 29:12 30:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Atlanta, Freeman 12-39, Ryan 5-27, Hill 1-16, Gage 1-6, Ollison 1-1. San Francisco, Mostert 14-54, Coleman 4-40, Breida 4-11, Samuel 1-8, Garoppolo 2-6, Juszczyk 2-1.
Passing—Atlanta, Ryan 25-39-0-210. San Francisco, Garoppolo 22-34-0-200.
Receiving—Atlanta, J.Jones 13-134, Gage 5-27, Hooper 3-20, Freeman 2-16, Stocker 1-9, Barner 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 13-134, Sanders 2-9, Breida 2-6, Juszczyk 2-6, Samuel 1-29, Bourne 1-11, Mostert 1-5.
Missed Field Goals—None.
Cowboys 44, Rams 21
L.A. Rams 0 7 0 14 — 21
Dallas 7 21 3 13 — 44
First Quarter
Dal—Witten 19 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 1:47.
Second Quarter
LAR—Gurley 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 12:58.
Dal—Austin 59 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 11:37.
Dal—Elliott 1 run (Forbath kick), 1:57.
Dal—Elliott 3 run (Forbath kick), :16.
Third Quarter
Dal—FG Forbath 50, 11:09.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—FG Forbath 42, 14:56.
Dal—FG Forbath 42, 6:40.
LAR—Gurley 7 run (Gurley run), 3:17.
Dal—Pollard 44 run (Forbath kick), 3:00.
LAR—Kupp 7 pass from Goff (pass failed), :40.
A—90,436.
Packers 21, Bears 13
Chicago 0 3 0 10 — 13
Green Bay 7 0 14 0 — 21
First Quarter
GB—D.Adams 29 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:47.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 30, 1:45.
Third Quarter
GB—Jones 21 run (Crosby kick), 12:44.
GB—Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 7:48.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 27, 14:56.
Chi—Miller 2 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 8:09.
A—78,266.
Chiefs 23, Broncos 3
Denver 0 3 0 0 — 3
Kansas City 6 9 8 0 — 23
First Quarter
KC—Hill 41 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 9:42.
Second Quarter
KC—FG Butker 23, 12:57.
KC—FG Butker 24, 6:24.
Den—FG McManus 32, 1:56.
KC—FG Butker 44, :00.
Third Quarter
KC—Hill 5 pass from Mahomes (Watkins pass from Mahomes), 9:45.
A—73,257.
Jaguars 20, Raiders 16
Jacksonville 3 0 3 14 — 20
Oakland 10 6 0 0 — 16
First Quarter
Oak—Williams 40 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:29.
Jac—FG Lambo 28, 8:09.
Oak—FG Carlson 33, 4:53.
Second Quarter
Oak—FG Carlson 34, 2:21.
Oak—FG Carlson 27, :00.
Third Quarter
Jac—FG Lambo 43, :28.
Fourth Quarter
Jac—Conley 6 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:15.
Jac—Conley 4 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), :31.
A—52,788.
Jac Oak
First downs 17 27
Total Net Yards 262 364
Rushes-yards 22-77 32-128
Passing 185 236
Punt Returns 1-8 1-2
Kickoff Returns 1-35 2-37
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-29-0 22-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 4-31
Punts 5-49.6 4-41.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-87 6-51
Time of Possession 25:48 34:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Jacksonville, Fournette 15-42, Minshew 5-27, Westbrook 1-7, Armstead 1-1. Oakland, Jacobs 24-89, Washington 6-16, Carr 1-12, Richard 1-11.
Passing—Jacksonville, Minshew 17-29-0-201. Oakland, Carr 22-36-0-267.
Receiving—Jacksonville, Fournette 5-31, Conley 4-49, Cole 3-76, DeValve 2-23, Westbrook 2-14, Board 1-8. Oakland, Waller 8-122, Ingold 3-22, Williams 2-45, Richard 2-25, Jacobs 2-20, Washington 2-6, Doss 1-17, Carrier 1-5, Jones 1-5.
Missed Field Goals—Oakland, Carlson 50, Carlson 45.
Buccaneers 38, Lions 17
Tampa Bay 14 7 3 14 — 38
Detroit 0 3 7 7 — 17
First Quarter
TB—Perriman 34 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 7:25.
TB—Miller 33 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 3:42.
Second Quarter
TB—Perriman 25 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 8:13.
Det—FG Prater 44, 3:17.
Third Quarter
TB—FG Gay 46, 11:32.
Det—Hills 1 run (Prater kick), 6:45.
Fourth Quarter
Det—Hills 1 run (Prater kick), 14:57.
TB—Murphy-Bunting 70 interception return (Gay kick), 5:12.
TB—Perriman 25 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 2:59.
A—56,515.
Texans 24, Titans 21
Houston 0 14 0 10 — 24
Tennessee 0 0 7 14 — 21
Second Quarter
Hou—Stills 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:59.
Hou—Stills 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:14.
Third Quarter
Ten—Tannehill 1 run (Succop kick), 5:34.
Fourth Quarter
Ten—A.Brown 5 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:35.
Hou—Hyde 10 run (Fairbairn kick), 10:34.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 29, 3:26.
Ten—Lewis 11 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 2:04.
A—65,265.
Eagles 37, Redskins 27
Philadelphia 3 7 7 20 — 37
Washington 7 7 0 13 — 27
First Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 25, 1:23.
Was—McLaurin 75 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 1:11.
Second Quarter
Phi—Sanders 1 run (Elliott kick), 9:53.
Was—S.Sims 5 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 6:58.
Third Quarter
Phi—Sanders 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:53.
Fourth Quarter
Was—Peterson 10 run (Hopkins kick), 14:53.
Phi—Ertz 2 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 9:59.
Was—FG Hopkins 53, 8:02.
Was—FG Hopkins 43, 4:52.
Phi—Ward 4 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :26.
A—63,246.
