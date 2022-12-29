It has been tough sledding in the early stages of the season for the Caldera boys basketball team, and the road ahead for the first-year varsity program likely will not get any easier.
But Thursday morning, in the consolation round of the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest against LaCenter from Washington at Summit High School, the Wolfpack had their moment. Trailing LaCenter 56-55 in the closing seconds, Aiden Cruz missed his initial game-winning shot. Junior guard Trace Benner grabbed the offensive rebound and passed the ball to Cruz at the top of the key.
Instead of firing again from behind the arc, the sophomore guard dribbled into the paint and floated the ball toward the rim.
“The clock was going down and I knew I had to shoot it,” said Cruz, who finished with a team-high 17 points. “We were down one, so a 2-pointer was better than a 3.”
The ball fell through the net and the Wolfpack snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 57-56 win. The celebration was on.
Watch what happens when Caldera gets the offensive rebound and swings it to Sophomore guard Aiden Cruz. Caldera wins 57-56 over LaCenter in a tight 2nd round matchup pic.twitter.com/4xMQV7NTkm
“It was just a really exciting moment for our program,” said Caldera Coach (and Aiden’s father) Ryan Cruz. “These are the moments that our kids won’t forget. I’m really proud of them. There are things within the game that we’d like to fix, but we will take any win.”
Benner scored all eight of his points in the second half. Sophomore post Griffin Sanchez finished with nine points for the Wolfpack.
Perhaps most impressive in Caldera’s (2-7 overall) win was that the team spent much of the game chasing LaCenter after falling behind in the second quarter. The Wolfpack trailed by eight at halftime and seven going into the fourth quarter.
But the Wolfpack would get a big boost from sophomore guard Miles Macomber, who scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter to help get Caldera back into the game and in position to win.
“We are pleased with how he is starting to progress,” Ryan Cruz said. “We know he has had that in him for a long time now. He did a nice job knocking down a couple shots and attacking the rim. Hopefully he can continue to play fearless.”
Continuing to play fearlessly and with confidence is what Cruz hopes his team takes away from the come-from-behind victory over LaCenter. The Wolfpack now begins play in the daunting Intermountain Conference, which has five teams ranked in the Top 25 of the OSAAtoday Coaches Poll (Caldera is No. 26).
“It has been a hard season,” Ryan Cruz said. “But to get the reward today was very special for us.”
When it steps onto the court, this year's Wolfpack team will likely be younger and smaller than most opponents. It's only the second year of the high school’s existence, and the varsity squad doesn't have a senior on its roster.
The hope is that a moment like Thursday morning's victory can catapult the Wolfpack to improve throughout the winter.
“We knew that this year is going to be a grind, being undersized and inexperienced,” Ryan Cruz said. “Hopefully, this will be a turning point and they will believe that they can play with teams.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.