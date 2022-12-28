SISTERS — Four starters are gone from last year’s magical season that ended in a sixth-place finish at the Class 5A tournament for the Crook County girls basketball team.
One starter remains for the Cowgirls: star senior guard Katelynn Weaver.
“She’s a monster,” said Crook County coach Bob Boback. “You couldn’t ask for more from a captain. We are going to get to where we want to go because she is going to get the other kids there.”
Despite losing 51-44 Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Sisters Holiday Shootout against Henley, Weaver showed just why the Cowgirls aren’t too worried about the three losses thus far in the season, and why they still believe a run to the 4A tournament is possible.
Weaver scored a game-high 18 points and made 10 of 13 free throws to turn what could have been a blowout into a battle to the end.
While a new crop of inexperienced players gets valuable minutes and filling holes in the rosters left by the departures of Emma Bales, Grace Brooks, McCall Woodward and Josie Kasberger, Weaver is shouldering a larger leadership role in her final season.
“You have to build trust with the girls you are playing with now,” Weaver said. “Because they are going to go anywhere. I’ve been here before. I have to bring that experience since I’ve (been in big games) before.”
A year ago, Crook County won 15 of its first 16 games. Through the first seven games this winter, the team has already lost three, each by single digits.
Wednesday’s game against Henley (6-5 overall) looked like a blowout of Crook County (4-3) when the Hornets took a 19-6 lead after the first quarter, then had a lead as large as 15 late in the second quarter.
But the Cowgirls mounted a furious comeback in the second half, taking a 41-40 in the final minute of the third quarter. But it was as if an invisible lid was put on the rim and shots stopped falling in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls’ first points in the final quarter came with only a few minutes remaining.
What Boback called “nervous turnovers” did not help the Cowgirls cause. But the third quarter, when the Cowgirls outscored the Hornets 17-7 to regain the lead, was when Crook County looked most like the team it was striving to become.
“I felt like we came out and played as a team, and how we want to play,” Weaver said. “We knew what we wanted; we were rebounding. We were just waiting to get over that hump, but we had a couple turnovers and we got in our heads. We just needed to calm down a little.”
While Weaver had the bulk of the scoring, sophomore Chloe McKenzie scored nine, junior Kaylyn Fildes scored 8 and senior McKenzie Jones has seven. While Annie Campos led the Hornets with 11 points, with Lily Fussell adding 10.
As Crook County moves into league play — joining the 4A Tri-Valley Conference — it can still be seen as a formidable team. The seven-point loss to the Hornets was the widest margin so far this season.
But Boback isn't too concerned about the future of this year’s squad, even with the multiple losses.
“This was a good game to get us ready,” Boback said. “We are going to have a lot of games like this. We are going to have a lot of battles. We are right there; we have to learn and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.