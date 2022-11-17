Klamath Dam Removal

The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on Aug. 21, 2009, in Keno, Ore. Plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon could soon become reality, with the first stages of construction starting in California as early as this summer. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and is expected to vote on whether to approve the surrender of PacificCorp's hydroelectric license for four dams on the lower Klamath River in remote northern California. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File)

 Jeff Barnard/AP file

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon.

The vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone facing a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.