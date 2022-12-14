Musk Twitter Jet Tracker

Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk's private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform's new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles.

Tweets from the widely-followed @elonjet account were no longer viewable Wednesday. The account had more than 526,000 followers as of Tuesday.

