Redmond's Mylaena Norton, center, drives between Ridgeview defenders Zowie Nunes (22) and Brooklyn Bailey (30) Monday evening at Redmond High School.
Amity 79, Jefferson 44
Burns 57, Riverside 32
Chiloquin 36, Mohawk 15
Condon 45, Horizon Christian Hood River 29
Cove 46, Pine Eagle 25
Crane 40, Prairie City/Burnt River 29
Damascus Christian 36, Jordan Valley 26
Days Creek 37, Yoncalla 25
Douglas 39, North Valley 17
Echo 59, Elgin 25
Elkton 44, Riddle 9
Huntington 47, Four Rivers Community School 28
Ione/Arlington 63, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 30
Irrigon 35, Heppner 29
Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 69
Lakeview 54, Coquille 22
Lost River 33, Crosspoint Christian 25
Mapleton 36, Kennedy 31
Mitchell/Spray 51, Klickwood, Wash. 45
New Hope Christian 52, Pacific 29
North Douglas 59, Camas Valley 21
North Lake/Paisley 40, Trinity Lutheran 34
Nyssa 47, McLoughlin 24
Powder Valley 50, Wallowa 47
Sherman 61, Dufur 24
South Umpqua 38, St. Mary's 33
St. Paul 62, Sheridan 42
Stanfield 54, Enterprise 24
Sutherlin 52, Brookings-Harbor 49, OT
Taft 38, Scio 36
Umpqua Valley Christian 62, Powers 40
Union 51, Griswold 18
Vale 44, Umatilla 5
Weston-McEwen 41, Grant Union 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hidden Valley vs. North Bend, ccd.
Amity 53, Jefferson 40
Brookings-Harbor 44, Sutherlin 28
Burns 48, Riverside 20
Cascade 71, La Grande 42
Central Christian 55, Gilchrist 27
Coquille 55, Lakeview 53
Cove 61, Pine Eagle 34
Days Creek 63, Yoncalla 31
Dayton 65, Santiam Christian 57
Douglas 85, North Valley 57
Grant Union 53, Weston-McEwen 52
Heppner 60, Irrigon 31
Hidden Valley 66, North Bend 59
Horizon Christian Hood River 49, Condon 26
Illinois Valley 67, Waldport 43
Kennewick, Wash. 75, Hermiston 69
Lebanon 81, Willamette 78, OT
Lost River 60, Crosspoint Christian 50
Mitchell/Spray 62, Klickwood, Wash. 28
Mohawk 40, Chiloquin 29
Myrtle Point 77, Glendale 49
North Douglas 83, Camas Valley 42
Powder Valley 55, Wallowa 26
Riddle 40, Elkton 9
Scappoose 59, Tillamook 38
Sherman 52, Dufur 50
South Umpqua 72, St. Mary's 63
Stanfield 66, Weston-McEwen 46
Taft 75, Scio 56
Trinity Lutheran 52, North Lake/Paisley 36
Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Powers 33
Union 64, Griswold 27
Vale 48, Umatilla 41
Damascus Christian vs. Jordan Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
