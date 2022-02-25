Redmond police are seeking a suspect in two hit-and-run accidents.
Redmond Police officers responded to a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of SW Canal Boulevard and SW Salmon Avenue. at 6:44 p.m. Feb. 15. A dark grey BMW passenger car hit two Redmond residents: a 30-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, and was last seen traveling west on SW Salmon Avenue. Both victims were provided medical attention and transported by Redmond Fire & Rescue to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries. Both have been treated and released from the hospital.
Seven minutes later, at approximately 6:51 p.m., the same vehicle was involved in a second hit and run at SW Salmon Avenue, near SW 25th Street. The suspect vehicle then turned north on SW 25th Street and the unknown driver fled on foot.
The 18-year-old male victim who had been in the silver Chrysler passenger car received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Redmond Fire & Rescue medics.
During the investigation, police identified Redmond resident Jose “Joey” Herrera, 35, as a suspect.
Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crashes or who has relevant surveillance video contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.
