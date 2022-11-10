OSU-Cascades
The 2022 fall class of 204 first-year students at Oregon State University-Cascades is the largest in the campus’s history and represents a 16.6% increase from a year ago, according to a press release Thursday.

OSU-Cascades students also are taking more courses than in fall 2021. Full-time equivalency, the metric used to measure the number of academic credits taken per student, increased by 9.8% from a year ago.

