PORTLAND — Pump prices have been falling every day for more than two weeks with Oregon and other West Coast states seeing the biggest weekly drops in the nation, according from a AAA news release
Lower crude oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up are helping to drive the decreases. For the week, the national average for regular drops 10 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbles 24 cents to $5.05. This is the third-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, only behind Alaska (-36 cents) and California (-29 cents).
The Oregon average came within a penny of reaching a new record high this month when it got to $5.54 a gallon on October 9. It has decreased every day since then.
The national average climbed to $3.92 on October 11 and has fallen every day since then. Refinery outages in the West Coast region and the resulting drop in supplies helped fuel the dramatic pump price increases in this area.
Both the national and Oregon averages hit record highs in mid-June, then declined for 14 consecutive weeks before rising again starting in late September. The national average reached its record high of $5.016 on June 14 while the Oregon average reached its record high of $5.548 on June 15.
“Crude oil prices have been tempered by fears of a global recession along with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December. This should help take pressure off pump prices, bringing some relief to drivers and their wallets,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
Crude oil prices have stayed below $90 per barrel since October 10. Crude reached a recent high of $122.11 per barrel on June 8, and ranged from about $94 to $110 per barrel in July. In August, crude prices ranged between about $86 and $97. In September, crude prices ranged between about $76 and $88 per barrel. So far in October, crude has ranged between $82 and $92 per barrel.
Quick stats
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have lower prices week-over-week. West Coast states have the largest weekly drops: Alaska (-36 cents), California (-29 cents), Oregon (-24), Washington (-23 cents) and Nevada (-19).
California ($5.71) has the most expensive gas in the country for the seventh week in a row, but the state average has dropped below $6 a gallon. Five states, including Oregon, have averages at or above $5 a gallon. This week 12 states have averages at or above $4, and 38 states and the District of Columbia have averages in the $3-range.
The cheapest gas in the nation is in Georgia ($3.19) and Texas ($3.20). For the 94th week in a row, no state has an average below $2 a gallon.
The difference between the most expensive and least expensive states is $2.52 which is stark.
Oregon is one of 32 states and the District of Columbia with higher prices now than a month ago. The national average is six cents more and the Oregon average is nine cents more than a month ago. Oregon has the 19th-largest monthly increase in the nation. Delaware (+27 cents) has the largest month-over-month jump. Colorado (-15 cents) has the largest monthly drop.
Oregon is one of 48 states and the District of Columbia with higher prices now than a year ago. The national average is 39 cents more and the Oregon average is $1.27 more than a year ago. This is the second-largest yearly increase in the nation. Alaska (+$1.32) has the biggest yearly increase. Florida (+3 cents) has the smallest year-over-year increase. Georgia (-5 cents) and Connecticut (-3 cents) are the only two states with year-over-year declines.
West Coast
The West Coast region continues to have the most expensive pump prices in the nation with all seven states in the top 10. This is typical for the West Coast as this region tends to consistently have fairly tight supplies, consuming about as much gasoline as is produced. In addition, this region is located relatively far from parts of the country where oil drilling, production and refining occurs, so transportation costs are higher. And environmental programs in this region add to the cost of production, storage and distribution.
Refinery issues in California in September and earlier this month exacerbated the situation, creating extremely tight supplies and causing pump prices in this region to skyrocket.
Rank Region Price on 10/25/22
1 California $5.71
2 Hawaii $5.21
3 Oregon $5.05
4 Alaska $5.05
5 Nevada $5.04
6 Washington $4.99
7 Idaho $4.36
8 Arizona $4.35
9 Illinois $4.21
10 Utah $4.19
