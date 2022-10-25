Gas Prices

A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

PORTLAND — Pump prices have been falling every day for more than two weeks with Oregon and other West Coast states seeing the biggest weekly drops in the nation, according from a AAA news release

Lower crude oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up are helping to drive the decreases. For the week, the national average for regular drops 10 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbles 24 cents to $5.05. This is the third-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, only behind Alaska (-36 cents) and California (-29 cents).

