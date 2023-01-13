Downtown Ashland, Oregon, had a sky darkened by smoke from the McKinney Fire, ash on recently parked cars, Oregon Shakespeare Festival theater goers in smoke masks and otherwise few people on the street around 7 p.m. on July 30.
ASHLAND — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced major staff changes this week as it continues to respond to shifting audience and environmental concerns.
Those changes, according to a press release sent out Wednesday, include the immediate departure of executive director David Schmitz and, later in February, the departure of director of development Amanda Brandes, along with “12 staff separations and 7 employee furloughs, as well as putting a stop or delay on hiring 18 open positions.”
Artistic director Nataki Garrett will take over as interim executive artistic director and Amanda Muse, who is currently managing director of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA), people, culture and operations will become interim chief operating officer as well.
These reductions come after the festival announced cuts to the 2023 season last September, in the wake of seasons where attendance was battered by the global pandemic and wildfires in the area.
Read more: In the face of criticism, Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Nataki Garrett is building a company for the future
Before the pandemic and before Garrett began her tenure, the festival was already struggling to cope with the combined pressures of environmental concerns and changing audiences. The 2018 season ended with 26 shows either canceled completely or moved indoors, with $2.3 million in losses and 16 layoffs.
The festival barely had time to recover from that season when the COVID pandemic ended the 2020 season in its infancy.
Post-pandemic recovery has remained slow.
“Attendance has not been what it was, pre-pandemic,” departing executive director Schmitz told The Oregonian/OregonLive in September. At that point, he said, attendance for the 2022 season was 46 percent less than it was in 2019.
“Unfortunately, this is something that’s affecting the entire industry,” Schmitz said. “People are not coming in the way they did in the past.”
But those in charge of the festival are hopeful that these cuts will help right the foundering ship.
According to the release, the festival has received a $10 million multi-year gift from The Hitz Foundation as well as $1.5 million in other pledges. The board also has decided to release $4.25 million from its endowment “to help support operating expenses.”
All these funds, the release said, will support the festival’s “Restructure, Reframe, Revitalize (3Rs) Strategy,” which during the next one to two years will help modernize administrative systems.
“This idea of revitalization is not new to OSF, but the extended pandemic recovery is forcing us to look at it in a different way,” Garrett said in the release. “We spent part of the pandemic focused on restructuring artistic and production practices. We now have an opportunity to turn our eye to parts of our organization that support our artistic efforts and invest in systems that will uplift our Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, Marketing, and Development departments. We must shift our business model in a way that works successfully in this post-pandemic paradigm.”
“We are revitalizing our business model so we can provide a strong foundation that supports our purpose,” added Muse. “And that purpose is clear: To expand access to the transformational power of art and performance.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.