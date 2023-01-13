Shakespeare festival

Downtown Ashland, Oregon, had a sky darkened by smoke from the McKinney Fire, ash on recently parked cars, Oregon Shakespeare Festival theater goers in smoke masks and otherwise few people on the street around 7 p.m. on July 30.

 Janet Eastman/The Oregonian

ASHLAND — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced major staff changes this week as it continues to respond to shifting audience and environmental concerns.

Those changes, according to a press release sent out Wednesday, include the immediate departure of executive director David Schmitz and, later in February, the departure of director of development Amanda Brandes, along with “12 staff separations and 7 employee furloughs, as well as putting a stop or delay on hiring 18 open positions.”

