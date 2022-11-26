Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick (#5) waves to opposing fans with the clock running out as the No. 21 Beavers hold off the No. 9 Oregon Ducks, 38-34, in a Pac-12 college football game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Oregon State put an exclamation point on one of the best seasons in school history with a comeback that left a Reser Stadium crowd of 28,840 in disbelief Saturday afternoon in Corvallis.

The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) relied on their running game to rally, abandoning the passing game midway through the third quarter to chew up rushing yards play after play. Oregon State closed the game with 16 consecutive running plays and then three kneel-downs. The Beavers finished with 268 rushing yards, with Damien Martinez running for 103 yards on 15 carries.

