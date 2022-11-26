Oregon State put an exclamation point on one of the best seasons in school history with a comeback that left a Reser Stadium crowd of 28,840 in disbelief Saturday afternoon in Corvallis.
The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) relied on their running game to rally, abandoning the passing game midway through the third quarter to chew up rushing yards play after play. Oregon State closed the game with 16 consecutive running plays and then three kneel-downs. The Beavers finished with 268 rushing yards, with Damien Martinez running for 103 yards on 15 carries.
The Ducks (9-3, 7-2) turned it over on downs on their final three drives and finished 0 for 5 on fourth down.
Oregon would have clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory. Instead, the Ducks exited Reser needing a Washington State victory against Washington in the Apple Cup on Saturday night to make it to the title game for a fourth year in a row.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns, as the Ducks worked over one of the Pac-12′s top defenses for much of the game. Oregon’s defense chipped in with three takeaways that led to 10 points.
But the Beavers got a goal-line stand and took over at their own 3-yard line with 2:58 to go after Nix’s fourth-and-goal pass to Troy Franklin in the end zone fell incomplete.
Facing third and 1 with 2:08 left, Oregon State gave the ball to Deshaun Fenwick, who picked up two yards to seal it. The Beavers won it despite Ben Gulbranson completing just 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards.
Oregon led 14-10 at halftime following a first half where offenses owned the first quarter, then a controversial call changed the game’s momentum.
The Beavers struck first, as Everett Hayes booted a 50-yard field goal at the end of OSU’s opening drive. The Ducks didn’t wait long to counter, as Nix hit Chase Cota with a 44-yard touchdown pass. Cota made a sensational catch, outdueling OSU corner Rejzohn Wright in the end zone to put the Ducks up 7-3.
Oregon State bounced back, driving 75 yards for the go-ahead score, a 1-yard sneak by Gulbranson and a 10-7 lead.
The defenses dug in. Oregon State came up with two fourth-down stops, and blocked a punt. The Beavers were on the verge of taking a 17-7 lead when they drove to the Oregon 5. On third and 1, Martinez dove to what appeared to be a first down, only to have a stunned and furious Reser crowd watch game officials place the ball at the 5. The Ducks then turned back OSU on a fourth and 1 to stop the threat.
Oregon seized momentum as Nix led the Ducks on a 95-yard scoring drive. Nix and Franklin connected on a 9-yard touchdown 14 seconds before halftime, staking the Ducks to a 14-10 lead.
Oregon was stopped on its opening series on the third quarter, but quickly returned to business after Jeffrey Bassa returned an interception to the OSU 2. Jordan James scored on the next play, increasing the Ducks’ lead to 21-10.
Three minutes later, Oregon added to its lead, when Noah Whittington’s 5-yard touchdown run made it 28-10.
The Ducks continued to pile on, as a minute later, Trikweze Bridges recovered a Tre’Shaun Harrison fumble near midfield. That led to a 42-yard field goal by Camden Lewis and a 31-10 Ducks lead.
The Beavers showed a little life on their next drive, as Martinez ripped off a 43-yard run to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Deshaun Fenwick. But the Ducks quickly shifted the momentum, driving 69 yards then settling for a 24-yard field goal by Lewis.
Newell then scored 94 seconds into the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 34-24. Two minutes later, a fumbled punt snap gave OSU opportunity, a first and goal at the 2. Gulbranson cashed in, as his second-down sneak from a yard out pulled OSU to within 34-31 with 12:13 remaining.
Oregon gambled and failed on its next possession, as Oregon State stopped the Ducks on a fourth and 1 at the Ducks 29. The Beavers needed only four plays to take the lead, pulling ahead 38-34 on Newell’s 6-yard scoring run.
Briefly: Oregon’s Chase Cota, the South Medford High grad playing in his first rivalry game, caught nine passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. ... Oregon State’s campus, including Reser Stadium, and more than 7,000 homes lost power just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Service was restored at Reser within 45 minutes, averting a game day catastrophe. … Safety Jaydon Grant, cornerback Alex Austin and linebacker Jack Colletto all returned to action after missing last week’s game at Arizona State. Receiver Anthony Gould missed his second consecutive game.
