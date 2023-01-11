Medford’s Mail Tribune, one of Oregon’s oldest operating news organizations, said Wednesday it would shut down by the end of the week.
Publisher and CEO Steven Saslow announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying that unused paid subscriptions would be refunded. The paper stopped producing a print edition in September but lived on in a digital format. It will cease all publication on Friday.
“This was a difficult business decision,” wrote Saslow, whose Rosebud Media bought the paper from GateHouse Media in 2017. “The shuttering of this institution is a real loss for all constituents in Southern Oregon.”
He wrote that declines in advertising spending and difficulty hiring staff precipitated the closure. Rosebud Media closed a sibling paper, the Ashland Daily Tidings, in 2021.
It will result in dramatic loss of news coverage for the biggest population center in Southern Oregon. The Medford metropolitan area is home to nearly 224,000.
The newspaper dates to the late 1800s through a predecessor but produced the first edition as the Medford Mail Tribune in 1907. In 1934, it won a Pulitzer Prize for public service, the first news organization in Oregon to do so. The citation came in response to the paper’s “campaign against unscrupulous politicians in Jackson County.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.