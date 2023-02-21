As a pediatrician, I’m following Oregon’s budget process closely because I’m worried about the future of hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who could soon lose health care. About 300,000 people are at risk of losing access to doctors and prescription drugs because of federal changes to Medicaid eligibility. Many of these are children.
Without steady health care access, these children face a range of potential health challenges. Chronic conditions like juvenile diabetes may worsen and increase health risks. Children who require speech or physical therapy could lose any progress they may have made. Without health care coverage, families may be reluctant to get early treatment for a child because of costs, which can lead to serious consequences, such as a stomach pain that turns out to be a ruptured appendix, which can lead to sepsis and other complications. It is so important for children with chronic health conditions, like asthma and depression, to get routine care that prevents emergencies.
That’s why continuity of coverage is so critical, and why physicians like me support a Bridge Health Plan to help Oregonians retain their coverage into the future. Doctors have long worried about what will happen to our patients when the federal government ends the COVID-19 emergency declaration, changing Medicaid qualifications.
A Bridge Plan should be a sustainable health care solution that protects people who rely on Medicaid not just when the federal emergency ends, but into the future, as our state explores more comprehensive solutions like a public option.
— Dr. Geraldine Kempler, Portland
Life inside a shooting gallery
And so we once again move to recover from yet another mass shooting, the 71st only six weeks into 2023, only to hear legislative “hopes and prayers” messages from our national leaders, with no substantive and meaningful action. It is worth dissecting the major blockade that has thus far prevented significant action.
Amendment II of our Constitution states that “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This amendment was ratified in 1791, a time when the memory of a national war to gain our independence from Great Britain was very fresh in the minds of the founding fathers. Weaponry was primitive, and single-shot only. There were no automatic rifles, no high-capacity magazines, no high velocity armor-piercing bullets, nothing to compare whatsoever with our current state of the art.
Had our Founding Fathers had the farsightedness to envision America in 2023, is it probable that they would have written these words into the Constitution? With hundreds of thousands of gun-related deaths over the past years, might they not have written words that address our current devastation?
Assuredly there would have been great discussion about ways to craft laws that both protect then current threats while preventing future societal damage. Can any serious scholar of history believe that they would have done nothing, letting such a major national disaster continue unabated? While many in our courts and on the far-right claim to be constitutional originalists, it is unreasonable to believe that the original intent of this amendment was to allow and indeed facilitate our current national disaster.
Our Founding Fathers did everything they could to anticipate the development of our nation in a positive and sustainable manner. It is impossible for me to believe that they would have sat and allowed such a destructive interpretation of our governing documents.
— Bruce E. Becker, Bend
Reconsider how Oregon sells liquor
Oregon is one of only 17 liquor control states in the U.S. The recent drama regarding corruption among employees and management of the OLCC illustrates some of the pitfalls of this system which has also relied, at least partly, on political favoritism for its hiring and administration, according to Bulletin reporting.
Typical advantages of an “Open” system include better consumer satisfaction, a more complete retail offer, lower prices, and better retail facilities. Presumably Oregon has had previous debates over “privatization” initiatives. The occasion seems ripe for a further reconsideration.
— Donald Fisher, Powell Butte
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
Bruce E. Becker repeats the comments liberals are now using against guns including the false statistics of the number of shootings. If a shooting happens near a school they call it a school shooting. if a gang shoots at each other its a mass shooting, But they never acklowedge knives kill more people than rifles, and they can never name a new law that would have stopped the criminal who does not care about the law - gee they are a criminal. They also do not address the fact liberals push policies to let criminals out of prison, they refuse to lock up people with mental issues, and they attack the police and defund them but then blame the gun.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.