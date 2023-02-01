I appreciate Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz’s condemnation of the killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis cops. He is correct when he says that police killings like this one erode trust in police nationwide, including here in Bend.
One way that the Bend Police Department and the city could strengthen trust in our community would be to transform the Police Chief’s Advisory Committee into a Community Police Review Board.
A police review board with oversight powers and responsibilities —independent from internal affairs investigations — would provide Bend residents the opportunity to file complaints of police misconduct that would be heard by members of the community, not just by other cops.
A board with independent investigative authority — including subpoena power — would bring more transparency, accountability, and legitimate community control over the police department that is supposed to protect and serve us.
There are some 200 police oversight boards in cities across the country. Police departments almost always vehemently oppose independent review of the way they police communities. Such opposition often helps to make the point that a community police review board is needed.
But, if Bend police officers are, as Chief Krantz says, “held to high standards and undergo extensive training,” and the department does not tolerate bad behavior, I believe that additional community oversight would do no harm and could only strengthen department culture and enhance trust between the police and the community they serve.
— Michael Funke, Bend
Expand teaching of African American studies
I am heartened to read that Portland’s public schools are piloting an AP African American studies course. Although I consider myself a reasonably well-educated American, I reached my late 60’s before learning of significant events in U.S. history such as the year slaves were first imported to the U.S., the 1921 Tulsa massacre or the 1923 Rosewood massacre. Only a few “greatest hits” of African American U.S. history were given a glancing mention in my U.S. history courses. I hope Bend and Redmond high schools will also consider offering a similar course. Given the few Blacks who live in Central Oregon, I fear a child attending local schools could go through senior year in high school without meeting one, much less learning about their important history in our country.
— Christine T. Herrick, Bend
About the Redmond cancer center spending
Wouldn’t the construction money be better spent for all patients who have to travel to Bend for treatment with affordable hotel like accommodations located in Bend as Bend St. Charles is the regional hospital for all of Central Oregon and surrounding areas. This would benefit all patients who have to travel, not just cater to cancer patients. Better spent money, in my opinion, to benefit all St. Charles patients.
Is it not cheaper to revamp the Bend and Redmond Center and keep all specialized services in one place by spending construction money on affordable temporary housing for all St. Charles patients in surrounding St. Charles service area. I have been hostess to patients of St. Charles and Veterans patients because they can’t afford motels or hotels.
Just who is going to staff the new Redmond Cancer Center with all the staff shortages? I have been a patient at Redmond Cancer Center for about the past 10 years. This last Friday there were 4-5 empty chairs in Redmond center.
— Sandra Ihrig, Culver
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular this week with our readers
Articles
- For three hours, Shiloh Binder's arm was stuck in a meat grinder. He emerged stronger than ever.
- Editorial: Why is Bend aiming to buy 51 acres in the Deschutes National Forest?
- New proposed development near Box Factory could revitalize old railroad property
- Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
- Mt Bachelor ski area partially closes Sunday due to high winds, power outage
- Merkley applauds new efforts to expand journalism in Oregon
- Jefferson County jury finds La Pine man guilty in fatal drunken driving crash
- Despite repeated driving violations - including killing someone - Bend man got his license back. Then he crashed again.
- Editorial: Gag orders don't belong in open court
- Kotek: Budget will follow $130 million request for homeless
(1) comment
My understanding is that the Chief's Advisory Committee does not even hold public meetings. I, personally, have been pleasantly surprised by Chief Krantz's performance in Bend. However, the icing on the cake for me would be a truly autonomous citizens' review board; I believe that was a City Council goal last time around.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.