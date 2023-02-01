Typewriter

Editor's Note

I appreciate Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz’s condemnation of the killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis cops. He is correct when he says that police killings like this one erode trust in police nationwide, including here in Bend.

One way that the Bend Police Department and the city could strengthen trust in our community would be to transform the Police Chief’s Advisory Committee into a Community Police Review Board.

kindergentlerbend
My understanding is that the Chief's Advisory Committee does not even hold public meetings. I, personally, have been pleasantly surprised by Chief Krantz's performance in Bend. However, the icing on the cake for me would be a truly autonomous citizens' review board; I believe that was a City Council goal last time around.

