A training mission turned real for the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Saturday afternoon when it received a call of an injured snowmobiller.
The rider, a 44-year-old woman from Corvallis, had been taken to Elk Lake Resort, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, where authorities were notified. Her injuries were not disclosed.
There happened to be a team of four search and rescue volunteers training on snowmobiles near Mt. Bachelor. That team was directed by a special services deputy to head to the Elk Lake Lodge. Two members of that team are also part of the search and rescue medical team. The first team arrived at 1:40 p.m., assessed the rider's injuries, and kept her comfortable until she could be transported to a local hospital.
At 1:13 p.m., the deputy had also called out additional volunteers to respond to Elk Lake Resort with an additional snowmobile, towing the snow ambulance which would take the injured rider back to Dutchman Flat Snow Park. The second team arrived at Elk Lake Lodge at about 3 p.m.
From Dutchman Flat snow park, an ambulance took the woman to St. Charles Medical Center. Her condition was not disclosed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.