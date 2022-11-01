Bend Fire and Rescue coat drive
Bend Fire and Rescue and Bend Fire Association is conducting its annual coat drive.

It is taking donations of new or used coats, scarves, gloves, hats and socks of all sizes for men, women, and children. This year it emphasizes the need for children’s coats due to the demand within the community. If one has any extra warm children's clothes, please donate to help the increase in need for this winter.

