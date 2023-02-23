Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

On March 1, 2023, two significant events will occur in Bend that will affect the lives of all residents.

First, the city of Bend has mandated that the entire unhoused community on Hunnell must vacate the area. Having been a service provider to these folks for the last year I can tell you that this is a diverse and active community of over 8 years. A significant portion of Hunnell is made up of seniors who are financially unstable, live in motor homes that don’t run, and manage their lives on their extremely meager monthly social security check. The city of Bend has mandated that all leave with a public acknowledgment that they have no plan as to where residents should go, and they will end up on the streets. The city has a waiting list of over 200 unhoused people with no plan to purposefully relocate them or the 80 additional people from Hunnell.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jim Tudor has been providing help to the unhoused on Hunnell Road for the past year, including espresso.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.