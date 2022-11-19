Class 6A
OSAA Football State Championship
Semifinal
Sheldon 28, Tualatin 14
West Linn 49, Central Catholic 17
OSAA Columbia Cup
North Salem 39, Liberty 21
Westview 35, Lakeridge 14
OSAA Playoffs
Class 5A
Summit 41, Thurston 14
Wilsonville 23, Bend 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
